BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA First Round

Bethlehem 4, Schenectady 3

Ballston Spa 4, Guilderland 0

Shaker 5, Colonie 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA First Round

Columbia 1, Colonie 0

Class C Play-In Games

Galway 4, Hadley-Luzerne 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Saratoga 2, Shaker 1 (2OT)

