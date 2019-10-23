BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA First Round
Bethlehem 4, Schenectady 3
Ballston Spa 4, Guilderland 0
Shaker 5, Colonie 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA First Round
Columbia 1, Colonie 0
Class C Play-In Games
Galway 4, Hadley-Luzerne 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Saratoga 2, Shaker 1 (2OT)
