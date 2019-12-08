Stillwater won three of the top awards in Class C and Jordan Barker of Bolton-Warrensburg repeated as Goalkeeper of the Year as Section II named its all-star teams on Sunday.
Keelyn Peacock and Brooke Pickett shared Player of the Year honors in Class C for Stillwater, which won a second straight state title this season. Christine Ihnatolya of Stillwater was named Coach of the Year in that class.
Barker was named the top goalie in Class C for the second straight year. Paul Rogan of Schuylerville earned Coach of the Year honors in Class B.
Among the Section II all-stars in Class C were Kylie Mann and Gabby Marchello of Adirondack League champion Lake George, Vanessa Evans and Lilly Phillips of Cambridge, Leah Monroe and Gabs Mowery of Bolton-Warrensburg and Teya Staie and Devon Wagner of Stillwater.
In Class A, Izzy Dennison and Brigid Duffy of Foothills Council champion Queensbury were named all-stars, as was Jaime DeSimone of South High. Autumn Soukup of Saratoga earned all-star honors in Class AA.
The Class D all-stars included Becky Ostrander and Sarah Paige of Fort Ann, as well as Lauren Maher of Saratoga Catholic. In Class B, the all-stars included Cassandra Cooper and Brooke Keefer of Schuylerville, Molly Brophy of Greenwich and Jada Brown, Ryleigh Hopeck and Brynn Murphy of Mechanicville.
