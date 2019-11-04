MECHANICVILLE — Lake George stayed with a heavyweight for 40 minutes on Monday night.
But once the second half started, Stillwater showed why it’s unbeaten, why it’s a defending state champion, and why it’s the top-ranked team in the state. The Wasaren League champion got early second-half goals from Devon Wagner and Brooke Pickett on the way to a 5-0 victory over Lake George in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.
Stillwater returns to Mechanicville on Wednesday to face Voorheesville in the championship game (6:30 p.m.) as it seeks to duplicate its 2018 state title. Lake George finished the season 15-4.
Pickett scored her 200th career goal 8:10 into the contest, but Lake George was still hanging tough at halftime.
“We got to halftime 1-0, which is a pretty good spot,” Lake George coach Stephen Kohls said. “We had a couple of chances in the first half, they had chances as well, but we were in a pretty decent spot at halftime. Credit to Stillwater, they’re a fantastic team, they’ve got skill all over the field. They were too much for us to handle today.”
Wagner scored 3:53 into the second half, converting Keelyn Peacock’s long cross from the corner. Pickett scored less than five minutes later, giving the defending champs some breathing room. Peacock added two goals late in the game.
“We just kind of talked at halftime about some of the adjustments we needed to make,” Stillwater coach Christine Ihnatolya said. “Once we made those adjustments, scoring opportunities started to come.”
Lake George’s best scoring opportunity may have been Katie O’Donnell’s partial breakaway in final minute of the first half. O’Donnell got the ball in the middle of the field and charged toward the goal, but three Stillwater defenders quickly reversed course and chased O’Donnell, giving her little room to maneuver. Her shot went wide.
“Our defense as a collective unit came together tonight,” Ihnatolya said. “(The Lake George Warriors) have some threats on that team that had success all year, and are very good soccer players, and that’s who we focused on today. The defense did a good job.”
Lake George was shut out for only the second time this season. A team that has consistently won the Adirondack League and pushed deep into sectionals will lose several seniors, including Gabby Marchello, Kylie Mann and Ava Pushor.
“The girls did everything we asked them to do,” Kohls said. “They executed the plan as well as they could. You just run into teams like Stillwater once in a while. They’re awfully good.”
Class C Semifinal
Lake George (15-4) 0 0 — 0
Stillwater (18-0-2) 1 4 — 5
First half — 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 8:10.
Second half — 2 Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Keelyn Peacock), 43:53. 3, Stillwater, Pickett (Paige Brinsko), 48:45. 4, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 58:40. 5. Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 67:52.
Corner kicks — Stillwater 4, Lake George 1.
Goalies-saves — Kiersten Conroy (Still) 12, Ava Pushor (LG) 9.
