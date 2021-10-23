Scotia's season ends vs. Averill Park

Carter Dee scored the eventual game-winning goal as Averill Park beat Scotia 2-1 in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
AVERILL PARK 2, SCOTIA 1
(at Averill Park High School)
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia 1 0 — 1
Averill Park 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Averill Park, Carter Morse, 5:21. 2, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Connor Raven), 7:00. 3, Averill Park, Carter Dee (Carter Morse), 31:01.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 4, Nate Bourgault (AP) 3.
Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Averill Park 3.
Records: Scotia (10-6).