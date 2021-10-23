 Skip to main content
Scotia's season ends vs. Averill Park

Carter Dee scored the eventual game-winning goal as Averill Park beat Scotia 2-1 in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

AVERILL PARK 2, SCOTIA 1

(at Averill Park High School)

Class A Quarterfinals

Scotia 1 0 — 1

Averill Park 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Averill Park, Carter Morse, 5:21. 2, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Connor Raven), 7:00. 3, Averill Park, Carter Dee (Carter Morse), 31:01.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 4, Nate Bourgault (AP) 3.

Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Averill Park 3.

Records: Scotia (10-6).

