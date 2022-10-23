Schuylerville wins PKs vs. Glens Falls, moves on to semifinals

QUEENSBURY — Connor Battle, Ashton Morris, Sam Tyler and Corey Cottrell converted kicks as Schuylerville won the tie-breaking penalty kicks 4-3 to get past Glens Falls in a Class B quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Sunday.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtimes, leaving PKs to decide who advanced. The Black Horses (11-5-2) move on to face top-seeded Mechanicville on Tuesday at La Salle (7 p.m.) in the semifinals.

Landan Phipps of Glens Falls and Tyler of Schuylerville scored the goals in regulation, both in the first half. Glens Falls finished the season 11-4-3, a vast improvement from last year's record of 4-13-1.

