Schuylerville wins PKs vs. Glens Falls, moves on to semifinals (updated)

QUEENSBURY — Only a goalkeeper can truly appreciate what it's like to stand in the net for penalty kicks.

Griffin Brophy certainly knows. He guarded the goal for Schuylerville as the Black Horses won a tie-breaking round of PKs against Glens Falls on Sunday that sent them into the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.

When it was over, instead of celebrating with his teammates, Brophy walked over to console Glens Falls keeper Ayden Grieve as he lay on the ground after missing the final shot of PKs.

"He’s one of the best goalies I’ve ever seen," Brophy said, "and I’ve got to give my respect to him. Him being down about that, I totally understand it, but he played a hard game."

The dramatic ending sent Schuylerville, the fifth seed, into Tuesday's 7 p.m. semifinal against No. 1 seed Mechanicville at La Salle Institute. It took a long afternoon at Morse Athletic Complex to decide who would advance.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two 15-minute overtimes before resorting to penalty kicks. Connor Battle, Ashton Morris, Sam Tyler and Corey Cottrell converted for the Horses as they won the PKs, 4-3.

It was the third meeting between the teams this season. Schuylerville won the first two games by one goal, with the second meeting ending in overtime. Overall, the Horses have won six straight against the Indians.

"It seems to go down to the last minute every time, and unfortunately this one went down to penalties," Glens Falls coach Mike Shaver said. "I hate that we have to end it that way, it’s kind of a terrible way to end the season for either team, whoever the losing team is, but it’s got to be what it’s got to be."

Glens Falls took an early 1-0 when Landan Phipps scored off a Nate DiFiore corner kick. Schuylerville had more pressure after that, hitting the goalpost once and coming close on a play that saw Glens Falls defender Cameron Shaver head a ball away on the goal line.

The Black Horses tied it up later when Sam Tyler scored off a Corey Cottrell free kick. It stayed that way the rest of the way, with Grieve and Brophy both coming up with big saves along the way.

The Horses, who won the Class B sectional title in 2019, are 11-5-2 this season but lost only to larger schools.

"I knew these guys would work very hard," Schuylerville coach Dave Gauci said. "I didn’t know how things were going to develop throughout the season, but we seem to be clicking at this time. We’re getting there. It’s good to see."

Glens Falls was trying to make the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2011. The Indians have taken their lumps over the years, but a team that went 4-13-1 last year finished this season at 11-4-3, a turnaround that didn't surprise Shaver.

The Glens Falls roster has 12 juniors and Shaver said most have been starting since they were freshmen.

"We’ve been talking all along their time to shine would be their junior, senior years," Shaver said. "They just finally kind of grew into it. Next year we're returning all but two of my players. The core group, they’ve been playing together since they were 8 years old. We’ve just watched them coming through the program and it’s finally paying off."

Tim Motsiff, Cameron Shaver and Gavin Rittenhouse coverted penalty kicks for the Indians.

Class B Quarterfinal Schuylerville (11-5-2);1;0;0;0 — 1 Glens Falls (11-4-3);1;0;0;0 — 1 Goals-Assists Schuylerville: Sam Tyler 1-0, Corey Cottrell 0-1. Glens Falls: Landan Phipps 1-0, Nate DiFiore 0-1. Goalies-saves: Griﬃn Brophy (Schy) 5; Ayden Grieve (GF) 3.