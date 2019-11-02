COLONIE – Belief is stronger than any seed the Section II Boys Soccer Committee could give the Schuylerville Black Horses.
Schuylerville played with that belief in one another for 80 solid minutes Saturday, and as a result, the sixth-seeded Black Horses (13-7) upset top-seeded and Class B giant Ichabod Crane 2-1 in the Class B final of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at Colonie High School.
It was just the second finals appearance ever for the Black Horses, and their first sectional title. Emotionally higher than the planes that passed by to and from nearby Albany International Airport, the Black Horses will play Section VII champion Saranac in a regional semifinal on Wednesday at a Section II site and time to be determined.
“Every team we played thought, ‘oh, we’re gonna win, Schuylerville’s gonna lose,’ ” Schuylerville’s Ian Winchell said. “No. We showed it to them. We know we can win.”
Winchell scored Schuylerville’s first goal just 6 minutes, 22 seconds into the game on a lovely bending shot from the left to the far right side of the net.
Ichabod Crane, which was making its seventh finals appearance in the last eight years and is ranked fourth in the state poll, has dangerous playmakers and tried to get them free, but the Black Horses’ defense swarmed. Whenever a player in the Riders’ black jersey turned around, there was at least one white-shirted Schuylerville player to greet him.
“Number 11 and number 15, they’re dangerous,” Schuylerville coach Dave Gauci said of the Riders. “We always had one in front and one behind them. If they got the ball, we would double them. We just couldn’t give up a shot because they shoot well too. And I don’t think they got a lot of shots.”
Schuylerville made it 2-0 with 13:15 left in the first half on an unusual play. Zach Saddlemire took a corner kick left of the goal. As it bent slightly toward the near post, Riders goalie Quinn Murphy — not realizing he was even with the goal line, deflected it into the top of the net.
“We’ve been finishing early, and that’s a huge difference,” Gauci said. “(The first goal) gave us confidence and it started to press them a bit. And the second goal even pressed them more. I wish we got that third, but that first goal is huge in sectionals.”
As expected, Ichabod Crane (16-3-1) didn’t go quietly, putting on flurries late in the first half and in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half.
“I think it feels even better that we lost to them in the semis,” Winchell said. “We knew we had something to prove and we did it.”
Eventually, Schuylerville got more offensively minded later in the second half, but it was the Riders who finally found the net on a shot amid a scramble in front of the net. Joe Desmonie scored with 3:17 left, but Schuylerville’s defense hung tough from then on.
“All of us are overwhelmed with joy,” Winchell said. “When we started, it was a little rough. None of us thought we would go this far, but we changed. It clicked.”
Schuylerville’s Troy Soriano and Reese Tavares were among the defenders who broke up would-be scoring chances late in the game, and every player committed to team defense.
“It’s a special group,” Gauci said. “Mentally, late in the season we kind of figured things out and I think they just believed that they worked well together.
“I’m proud,” he added. “It’s fun and I’m glad the season’s going on.”
