Schuylerville to host Kickin’ Out Cancer event

Schuylerville High School will host a soccer doubleheader on Tuesday night in its 10th annual Kickin’ Out Cancer fundraiser.

Schuylerville plays Queensbury in games at 5 and 7 p.m., with the boys game followed by the girls. All four of the teams involved are in the running for the Foothills Council title in their sport.

There will be a raffle, a 50-50 and other fundraising activities to benefit cancer research and support those with cancer. This year's event will benefit former Schuylerville girls soccer coach Dave Mehan and longtime high school employee Betty Gifford.

