ROTTERDAM — It has been 12 years for Schuylerville boys soccer coach Dave Gauci, but his Black Horses are back playing for the Class B championship in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.
The sixth-seeded Black Horses upset second seed Mechanicville 2-0 on Wednesday at Mohonasen High School behind goals from top scorers Liam Armstrong and Zach Saddlemire.
Schuylerville will play top-seeded Ichabod Crane, which topped Cobleskill 4-1 in the other semifinal pairing, in Saturday’s championship game at Colonie (1 p.m.). The teams met a year ago with the Riders pulling off the overtime victory in a semifinal match.
The Black Horses (12-7) took the lead about five minutes in on a deflected shot from Armstrong that found the side net and fought off a few near misses from the Red Raiders’ offense.
Mechanicville hit the cross bar on two shot attempts and then misfired on a penalty kick try that went high and could have tied the score at a goal apiece early in the second half.
Instead, it remained a 1-0 lead until Saddlemire’s insurance goal came within the last 10 minutes. Mechanicville was attempting to push the ball, but it was picked off the defender’s foot and ripped from from the 18 with little chance for the goalkeeper to make the save.
“It was an intense game,” said Gauci, who is in his 21st season. “It’s a tough bracket because they’re always dynasty teams like Ichabod Cranes and Schalmont out there. I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids. It’s good to see them finally overcome. We had a loss against Stillwater earlier this season and had a heart-to-heart talk and came together to figure it out. Since that game, they’ve been playing well. We’ve been scoring early of late.”
Brady Eugair, who is in his first year as a goalkeeper, made eight saves for his eighth shutout.
“Brady is doing everything right,” Gauci said. “His reads and positioning are great. He played outside midfielder for us before and he stepped up to be the keeper since we didn’t have one at the beginning of the season.”
