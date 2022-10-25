Schuylerville girls, boys soccer teams fall in semifinals

STILLWATER — Schuylerville battled back to tie the Class B semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament, but Broadalbin-Perth scored two late goals Tuesday to end the Black Horses' season, 5-3.

Keira Rogan scored on a direct kick with 6:51 left in regulation to pull Schuylerville into a 3-3 tie with B-P.

However, Mianna Barboza scored the go-ahead goal with 5:07 left, and Jillian Sassanella headed in another off a corner kick with two minutes to play to seal victory for the third-seeded Patriots.

B-P advances to play top-seeded Schalmont in the Class B championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Stillwater High School. Schalmont, ranked No. 1 in the state, edged Mechanicville 1-0 in double overtime in Tuesday night's other semifinal.

Schuylerville, the No. 2 seed in the tournament and ranked 15th in the state, ended an outstanding season at 15-4-1.

Jules Huckans had opened B-P's scoring on a 40-yard shot in the first minute of the game, but Macey Koval tied the score for the Black Horses off an indirect kick by Rogan.

Goals by Sassanella and Olivia Rogers gave B-P a 3-1 first-half lead, but Victoria Piteri scored with 6:11 left in the half to pull Schuylerville within 3-2.

The Horses' Addison Murphy nearly scored on a breakaway in the final seconds of the half, but was denied by B-P goalie Mairead Marsden.

Taylor Barraclough made five saves for Schuylerville.

BOYS SOCCER

MECHANICVILLE 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Top-seeded Mechanicville pulled away to shut out No. 5-seeded Schuylerville in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at La Salle Institute.

The Black Horses, who finished the season at 11-6-2, had advanced on penalty kicks over Glens Falls on Sunday.

Mechanicville advances to play No. 3 seed Catskill in Saturday's championship game at Colonie High School.