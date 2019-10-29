GIRLS SOCCER
Schalmont 4, Schuylerville 0: Sofia Cassano had a goal and two assists to lead the top-seeded Sabres to the win in a Section II, Class B semifinal at Lansingburgh.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Claire Pelletier-Hoblock made 10 saves for the Black Horses (11-6-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.