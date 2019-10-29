{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Schalmont 4, Schuylerville 0: Sofia Cassano had a goal and two assists to lead the top-seeded Sabres to the win in a Section II, Class B semifinal at Lansingburgh.

Claire Pelletier-Hoblock made 10 saves for the Black Horses (11-6-1).

