Schuylerville boys soccer headed to state final four

POTSDAM — Schuylerville's amazing postseason run will stretch another week, thanks to a state regional victory up north on Saturday.

Matt McCarthy scored a first-half goal and the Black Horses made it through a physical game to beat Ogdensburg Free Academy 1-0 on Saturday. The victory will send Schuylerville to the boys soccer state final four next weekend in Middletown.

Schuylerville will play either Center Moriches or Burke Catholic in the Class B state semifinals next Saturday at 4:15 p.m. The winner moves on to the championship game the following day.

The Horses, who won their first Section II title last week as a sixth seed, will bring a 15-7 record with them to the state tournament. They haven't lost since a 2-1 loss to Stillwater late in the regular season.

"At the end (of that game), we said 'If you guys want to go to sectionals, let us know,'" coach Dave Gauci said.

It's been a complete turnaround for Schuylerville since then.

"We play faster, with more urgency to score goals and play good defense," Gauci said. "It's a team effort. Everybody's in."

Gauci said Saturday's game at Clarkson University was very physical. Ogdensburg got two reds cards and finished with nine players on the field, he said.

"We played hard, but we've never seen that side of it," Gauci said. "You just don't know how to respond. (The Schuylerville players) stepped up and responded, kept playing. I think we moved the ball really well. We had some chances ... probably could have put a couple more in."

McCarthy scored with about five minutes left in the first half, intercepting an outlet pass and shooting into the right side of the net. Goalie Brady Eugair made a couple of saves, but Gauci said the defense of Cayden Renner, Reese Tavares, Alex Vallee and Noah Morris was rock solid.

Now the Black Horses can start getting ready for a whole new experience.

"The beginning of the year, I don't think you even talk about this," Gauci said of his players going to states, "then we started rolling, and it's 'oh my gosh, we can do this.' I don't think it's set in yet."

