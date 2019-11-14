{{featured_button_text}}
Schuylerville boys soccer

Schuylerville's Reese Tavares slide tackles the ball from Ichabod Crane's Zach Zeyak during the Class B final of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at Colonie High School on Nov. 2.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Somewhere along the way, something clicked for the Schuylerville boys soccer team.

Now the Black Horses are on a ride like no other in program history.

Fresh off their first-ever Section II and regional titles, the Horses hit the road this weekend for the Class B final four of the State Boys Soccer Tournament.

Schuylerville (15-7) plays its semifinal against Center Moriches of Section XI (Suffolk County) on Saturday at 4:15 at Middletown’s Faller Field. The winner takes on either Skaneateles or Bath in Sunday’s 3 p.m. state championship game.

Considering head coach Dave Gauci had no idea what to expect from his team this season, it’s a remarkable achievement.

“We really didn’t get anything figured out until game 12 or 13,” Gauci said. “We lost to Stillwater, and I think we were 7-6 — we weren’t in a good place, we weren’t scoring goals. And all of a sudden, we were.

“The chemistry is there, the leadership,” Gauci added. “Half of the team was on the (state runner-up) baseball team last year. Something about this group clicks.”

The Black Horses, coming off a 1-0 regional final victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy on Saturday, are led by midfielders Zach Saddlemire (10 goals, 11 assists) and Liam Armstrong (9 goals, 6 assists).

“(Saddlemire) has been our guy in the middle all year,” Gauci said. “He’s relentless. He leads by example, and they follow his lead.”

Strikers Matt McCarthy and Ian Winchell have also been scoring goals, while at the other end, senior goalie Brady Eugair has been preventing them, recording nine shutouts.

“One of our biggest question marks coming in this season was who’s playing goal, and he stepped up and said he’d do it,” Gauci said. “He’s amazing.”

The defense of Cayden Renner, Alex Vallee, Reese Tavares and Noah Morris has been playing well in front of Eugair.

Center Moriches (15-2-3) is a balanced-scoring team led by Michael Luongo (12 goals) and Sam Schrage (8 goals), with Colin Raupp in goal. The Red Devils won a state championship two years ago.

“If we press early, we have a chance,” Gauci said. “I don’t think we’ve been down yet since we started this run. They just come out on fire in every game, and their confidence has been building.

“In a year we didn’t expect it — we lost 10 seniors last year to graduation,” Gauci added, “we had a lot to figure out, and we did.”

