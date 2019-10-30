Coach Lyle Hartwell took over the Schroon Lake boys soccer program this fall without a lot of expectations.
The Wildcats have gone farther than Hartwell, and just about everybody else, expected. A 4-3 victory over Keene on Tuesday sent them into the Class D championship game of the Section VII Boys Soccer Tournament.
Schroon Lake (15-3) will face top-seeded Chazy on Saturday at Beekmantown (2 p.m.). Hartwell said he can’t find anybody who knows the last time the Wildcats played in a title game.
“It’s a great group of boys with a tremendous desire to win,” Hartwell said. “They committed early to do whatever we needed to be successful. I wanted to change the style of soccer, and they’ve done a phenomenal job.”
Hartwell said he went with a possession and control style of soccer that’s worked well for the Wildcats.
“They chose to be really disciplined and work hard at it all year,” Hartwell said of his players.
Schroon Lake fell behind 2-0 on Tuesday and then missed a penalty kick. But Isaiah Pelkey got the Wildcats on the board late in the first half and Andrew Pelkey scored twice in the second half to give the Wildcats the lead, the second one on a penalty kick. Derrick Loiselle added a fourth goal that ended up deciding the game.
“The fact that we not only didn’t give up, but raised the level of intensity (after going down 2-0) says a lot about the character that they have,” Hartwell said. “I think they believed they could come back, that there was a lot of time left.”
