Saturday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Saturday's sectional playoff scores:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Championship

Mechanicville 1, Catskill 0

Class C Championship

Maple Hill 4, Voorheesville 3 (OT)

Class D Championship

Loudonville Christian 2, Northville 1

Section VII Tournament

Class D Championship

Chazy 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Championship

Shaker 2, Shenendehowa 0

Class CC Championship

Voorheesville 5, Greenwich 0

Class C Championship

Waterford 9, St. Johnsville 0

Section VII Tournament

Class D Championship

Chazy 2, Boquet Valley 1

