Saturday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Saturday's sectional playoff scores:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Championship
Mechanicville 1, Catskill 0
Class C Championship
Maple Hill 4, Voorheesville 3 (OT)
Class D Championship
Loudonville Christian 2, Northville 1
Section VII Tournament
Class D Championship
Chazy 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Championship
Shaker 2, Shenendehowa 0
Class CC Championship
Voorheesville 5, Greenwich 0
Class C Championship
Waterford 9, St. Johnsville 0
Section VII Tournament
Class D Championship
Chazy 2, Boquet Valley 1
