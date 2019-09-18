Salem girls edge Whitehall on Ruebel's goal

{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Junior Kylei Ruebel scored in the 63rd minute on a counterattack off an assist from senior Mikayah Rushinski for the only goal as Salem earned a 1-0 Adirondack League girls soccer victory over Whitehall.

“The game was pretty even,” first-year Salem coach Heather Keays said. “I’m very proud of my girls and how they worked together as a team.”

Generals sophomore Katie Sweenor made five saves for the shutout in goal.

With a spread offense, the Generals (2-1, 2-1) were able to beat the Whitehall defense as Rushinski brought the ball up the middle and heard Ruebel calling for the ball. As the pass came through, Ruebel utilized her quickness to get past the defense, then fired from the left side about halfway between the top of the box and the goal.

“Kylei’s a quick player,” Keays said. “Both did their jobs perfectly. They were thrilled. Everyone was excited, screaming and jumping up and down.”

Despite feeling a little bit under the weather, Sweenor secured the shutout, aided by her communication skills and aggressive approach. While both defenses played well, the Salem defense stepped it up when it mattered most. Sweeper Andrea Cary cleaned out a few balls from the box and Kaia Haskell provided the hustle to protect the net as well.

“Some of these girls are seniors now,”said Kaeys, who coached the junior varsity team last season. “We do have a lot of younger girls. I was hoping to do as well as coach (Matt) Parker, who was here last season. I just want to continue to coach as well as he did. The girls are working really well together. It’s been a great atmosphere for them as practice and in games.”

Dory Gosselin made a pair of saves for the Railroaders (1-2, 3-2).

