ROUNDUP: Jorgensen's goals lift South High past Johnstown
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
JOHNSTOWN 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;0;1 — 1

South High;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 26:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 24:00.

Second half: 3, Johnstown, Lindsey Sweet, 33:00.

Goalies-saves: Roslyn Chapin (J) 12, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 3.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 7, Johnstown 3.

Records: South Glens Falls (3-2, 3-5), Johnstown (1-3, 1-4).

FORT ANN 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0

Fort Ann;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Paige Trzaskos), 12:33. 2, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright (Angel Aratare), 7:18.

Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Brooke Wright), 18:03.

Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 2, Madison Lent (HL) 5.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 8, Hadley-Luzerne 0.

Records: Fort Ann (3-1-1, 6-1-1).

MORIAH 3, TICONDEROGA 1

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Ticonderoga;0;1 — 1

Moriah;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Moriah, Allie Huchro (Amelia Kazlo), 15:10. 2, Moriah, Amelia Kazlo, 36:08.

Second half: 3, Ticonderoga, Laura Grinnell, 10:51. 4, Moriah, Amelia Kazlo (Paige Towns), 20:31.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (T) 17, Hannah Gaddor (M) 9.

Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 2, Moriah 1.

