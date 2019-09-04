BOYS SOCCER
GREENWICH 4, DOANE STUART 3
(at Greenwich)
League: Non-league
Doane Stuart 1 2 — 3
Greenwich 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Doane Stuart, Nelson Htoo, 1:00. 2, Greenwich, AJ Rymph (Liam Niesz), 4:00.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 7:00. 4, Greenwich, Tommy Abate (Alex Curtis), 11:00. 5, Doane Stuart, own goal, 15:00. 6, Greenwich, AJ Rymph, 18:00. 7, Doane Stuart, Lwel Say (Lwel Htoo), 39:00.
Goalies-saves: Hesperos Mariposa (Doane Stuart) 7, Andres Gonzalez (Greenwich) 10.
Corner kicks: Doane Stuart 5, Greenwich 4.
Records: Greenwich (0-0, 2-0), Doane Stuart (0-0, 1-2).
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1,
HARFORD 1, OT
(at Saratoga Catholic)
League: Non-league
Spa Catholic 1 0 0 0 — 1
Hartford 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis (Dante Marin), 22.
Second half: 2, Hartford, Nick Mattison (N/A), 74.
Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 8, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 8.
Corner kicks: Spa Catholic 3, Hartford 5.
Records: Hartford (0-0, 0-0-1), Spa Catholic (0-0, 0-0-1).
ARGYLE 8, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
(at Argyle)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Valley 0 0 — 0
Argyle 3 5 — 8
First half: 1, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Gabe Wood), 25:47. 2, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Gabe Wood), 24:51. 3, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Raul Arellano), 14:11.
Second half: 4, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Raul Arellano), 37:41. 5, Argyle, Cole Schilling (Tyler Humiston), 36:40. 6, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 33:03. 7, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 22:55. 8, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Jared Montello), 18:00.
Goalies-saves: Matt Rowe (HV) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 8.
Corner kicks: Hoosick Valley 1, Argyle 0.
Records: Argyle (1-0).
Notes: Argyle’s defense played solid and Jared Montello saved eight to complete the shutout.
GLOVERSVILLE 4,
GLENS FALLS 4, OT
(at Gloversville, Tuesday)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 1 4 4 4 — 4
Glens Falls 1 4 4 4 — 4
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet, 37:30. 2, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Thomas Kluska), 25:00. 3, Glens Falls, Evan Wiggins, 32:10.
Second half: 4, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Emran Abbas), 21:10. 5, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet, 20:00. 6, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet, 16:37. 7, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Emran Abbas), 14:34. 8, Gloversville, James Collar (Feras Masri), 5:54.
Records: Glens Falls (0-0-1, 0-1-1), Gloversville (0-0-1, 1-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
QUEENSBURY 2, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 1 1 — 2
Johnstown 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Izzy Dennison), 23:49. 2, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 51:12.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Madison Delgado (Abbygail Vandewalker), 69:33.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 1, Grace Giarrizzo (Jtn) 7.
Corner kicks: Qby 4, Johnstown 2.
Records: Johnstown (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 2-1).
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0
(at Minerva)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva 1 2 — 3
IL-LL 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Jm, Aileen Stevens (Hannah McNally), 39:25.
Second half: 2, Jm, Jennie Allen, 12:05. 3, Jm, Kate Wimberly, 33:37.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (Jm) 2, Alex Campbell (Il-Ll) 20.
Corner kicks: Jm 9, Il-Ll 1.
Records: Il-Ll (0-1, 0-1), Johnsburg-Minerva (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: Aileen Stevens put one in from Hannah McNally’s corner kick with just under a minute left if the first half as Johnsburg-Minerva got their first win to start the season. Alex Campbell played outstanding in goal for the Orange.
SCOTIA 5, LAKE GEORGE 4, OT
(at Lake George, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Scotia 1 3 0 1 — 5
Lake George 1 3 0 0 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Kylie Mann), 13:00. 2, Scotia, Megan Steele, 16:00.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 43:00. 4, Scotia, Lucy Crounse (Morgan Nichter), 53:00. 5, Scotia, Sage Luke, 63:00. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello ((Penalty Kick)), 73:00. 7, Scotia, Megan Steele, 77:00. 8, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 78:00.
Second Overtime: 9, Scotia, Rylee O’Connor (Megan Steele), 92:00.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 14, Camryn Verdi (Sco) 10.
Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Lake George 2.
Records: Lake George (0-1),
HADLEY LUZERNE 4,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3
(at Saratoga Catholic, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Hadley Luzerne 1 3 — 4
Spa Catholic 3 0 — 3
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Grace Blanchard), 11:00. 2, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Maya Turcotte), 18:00. 3, Hadley Luzerne, Hannah Johnson, 25. 4, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Julia Figueroa), 35.
Second half: 5, Hadley Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec. 6, Hadley Luzerne, Hannah Johnson. 7, Hadley Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec, 75.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SC) 3, Meghan Skelly (H-L) 10.
Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 1, Saratoga Catholic 5.
Records: Saratoga Catholic (0-0, 0-1).
Notes: Lauren Maher scored three goals early for the Saints before being sidelined with an injury late in the first half.
H.S. GOLF
LAKE GEORGE 4.5, CORINTH 0.5
(at Top Of The World)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Colby Walker, 5-4
No. 2 — Torin Davies (Lg) def. Aidan Milligan, Even
No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-2
No. 4 — Dan Barber (Lg) def. Zach Tevendale, 3-1
No. 5 — Jj Salmon (Lg) def. Morgan Barger, 5-3
Medalist: Gabe Mann (Lake George) 41.
Records: Lake George: 2-0.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, WHITEHALL 0
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (Hl) def. Matthew Redmond, 3-2
No. 2 — Chad Harris (Hl) def. Derek Patch, 4-3
No. 3 — Cameron Plummer (Hl) def. Kaleb Lyman, 1 up
No. 4 — Michael Labrake (Hl) def. John Twyman, 1 up
No. 5 — Joe Armendola (Hl) def. Chris Bakemeier, 2 up
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (Hadley-Luzerne) 41.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0. Whitehall: 2-1.
Note: John Tyman (Whitehall) Hole-in-one.
FORT EDWARD 4, BOLTON 1
(at Sagamore)
No. 1 — Tim Gillis (Fe) def. Jayden Mignot, 1 up
No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Stas Wiktorko, 4-2
No. 3 — Jensen Del Signoe (B) def. Andrew Fish, 2 up
No. 4 — Preston Gulick (Fe) def. Peyton Del Signore, 2 up
No. 5 — Dan Boucher (Fe) def. Sophie Del Signore, 3-2
Medalist: Tim Gillis (Fort Edward) 52.
Records: Fort Edward: 1-1. Bolton: 0-2.
GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 0
(at Battenkill)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Joe Pickett, 3-2
No. 2 — Grant Peck (G) def. Matt Berkery, 5-4
No. 3 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Logan Pickett, 4-3
No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Patrick Mcfee (G) by forfeit.
Medalist: Jake Owens (Greenwich) 39.
Records: Greenwich: 2-2. Stillwater: 0-6.
LAKE GEORGE 5, GRANVILLE 0
(at Top Of The World, Tuesday)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Ryan Kunen, 4-3
No. 2 — Torin Davies (Lg) def. Logan Harrington, 3-2
No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Andrew Rathburn, 4-2
No. 4 — Dan Barber (Lg) def. Nathan Williams, 4-3
No. 5 — Jj Salmon (Lg) def. Tyler Muise, 3-2
Medalist: Gabe Mann (Lake George) 45.
Records: Lake George: 1-0.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
GLENS FALLS 193, SCHUYLERVILLE 219
(at Airway Meadows)
Glens Falls: Braydon Dock 40, Carter Vandermindin 46, Patrick Bruen 52, Aidan Murphy 55.
Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 51, Charlie Welsh 55, Carson Griffen 55, Jack Harshbarger 58.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (Gf) 40.
FIELD HOCKEY
HOOSICK FALLS 7, GREENWICH 0
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
Hoosick Falls 5 2 — 7
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Eva Helft), 24:16. 2, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Emma Mccart), 23:03. 3, Hoosick Falls, Mackenna Roberson (Lyric Kriner), 10:13. 4, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy (Madeline Kasulinous), 7:04. 5, Hoosick Falls, Catherine Kennedy, 1:06.
Second half: 6, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Catherine Kennedy), 13:48. 7, Hoosick Falls, Zoe Gress, 7:50.
Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (Hoosick Falls) 2, Aleah Stowell (Hoosick Falls) 0, Isabella Cary (Greenwich) 19.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 2, Hoosick Falls 19.
Records: Hoosick Falls (1-0, 1-0), Greenwich (0-1, 0-2).
VOLLEYBALL
HUDSON FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council.
Set scores — 25-6, 25-20, 25-11.
Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 6 kills, 8 aces. Jordan Markham: 6 aces.
Amsterdam — Adriana Santiago-bonet: 3 assists, 1 kill. Mercedes Lugo: 1 kill. Brianna Francisco: 1 kill, 1 block.
Records — Hudson Falls: 1-0. Amsterdam: 0-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Anna Liu, 6-0. 6-1.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Julia Westfall, 6-0. 6-2.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Margie Layden, 6-1. 6-3.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-0. 6-1.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Faith Stone, 6-0. 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Mava Mattice/Mekenna Austin, 6-0. 6-0.
No. 2 — Katie Macecheron/Evanna Cerrone (Q) def. Lauren Well/Anne Fredrick, 6-0 6-1.
Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 2-2
AMSTERDAM 4, HUDSON FALLS 3
(at Amsterdam)
Singles
No. 1 — Natalie Flint (A) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-3,6-2.
No. 2 — Helen Flint (A) def. Hailie Casey, 6-4,0-6,6-3.
No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (Hf) def. Emily Yandik, 6-3,6-1.
No. 4 — Emily Brittain (A) def. Nina Daley, 6-2,7-5.
No. 5 — Maggie Palvin (Hf) def. Abby Peninger, 7-5,6-7(4-7),7-6(7-4).
Doubles
No. 1 — Emma Rose/Anna Baker (Hf) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 6-1,7-6(7-4).
No. 2 — Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey (A) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee , 6-2,6-2.
Records: Amsterdam: 2-0, 2-0.
