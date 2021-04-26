 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Witches win again; H-L wins on PKs
GREENWICH 5, EMMA WILLARD 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Emma Willard 0 0 — 0

Greenwich 2 3 — 5

First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (PK). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Cate Abate).

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Lauren Marci). 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber. 5, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas).

Goalies-saves: Brianna Keach (EW) 5, Faith Hewitt (Gre) 2.

Corner kicks: Emma Willard 1, Greenwich 9.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 0, WHITEHALL 0

(H-L wins in penalty kicks)

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley Luzerne 0 0 0 0 — 0

Whitehall 0 0 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Shootout: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, PK. 2, Hadley Luzerne, Gabby Mosher, PK. 3, Hadley Luzerne, Elaina Amoroso, PK. 4, Hadley Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, PK.

Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 26, Dory Gosselin (White) 4.

Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 2, Whitehall 5.

Records: Whitehall (5-2-1, 6-3-2), Hadley Luzerne (5-4, 6-4-1).

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne defeated Whitehall 3-1 in penalty kicks to take third place in the Adirondack League. The score was 0-0 through regulation time and both overtimes. In the penalty kicks, Zoe Eggleston was the first to shoot and was able to score in the lower right corner of the goal. This was answered by a goal from Gabby Mosher from Hadley-Luzerne. Madison Lent made a key save on a shot by Whitehall. This was followed by a goal for Hadley-Luzerne from Elaina Amoroso. Hadley-Luzerne then went on to get a final goal in the fourth round by Carolina Lott-Diamond to clinch the game. Madison Lent had 26 saves in the Hadley-Luzerne win tonight.

STILLWATER 2, TAMARAC 1

(at Tamarac High School)

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater 0 2 — 2

Tamarac 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Shannon Ryan), 73:00. 2, Stillwater, Isabella Estill, 78:00. 3, Stillwater, Isabella Estill, 79:30.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still 12, Jenna Hunt (Tam) 10.

Corner kicks: Stillwater 3, Tamarac 4.

Records: Tamarac (6-1, 6-1).

