ROUNDUP: Witches win again; H-L wins on PKs

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne defeated Whitehall 3-1 in penalty kicks to take third place in the Adirondack League. The score was 0-0 through regulation time and both overtimes. In the penalty kicks, Zoe Eggleston was the first to shoot and was able to score in the lower right corner of the goal. This was answered by a goal from Gabby Mosher from Hadley-Luzerne. Madison Lent made a key save on a shot by Whitehall. This was followed by a goal for Hadley-Luzerne from Elaina Amoroso. Hadley-Luzerne then went on to get a final goal in the fourth round by Carolina Lott-Diamond to clinch the game. Madison Lent had 26 saves in the Hadley-Luzerne win tonight.