ROUNDUP: Witches defeat Cambridge, finish season unbeaten

GREENWICH 5, CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich 2 3 — 5
Cambridge 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Cambridge, Addison Gates (PK). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber. 3, Greenwich, Tess Merrill.
Second half: 4, Greenwich, Adriana Rojas (Cate Abate). 5, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas). 6, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Faith Ingber).
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 1, Allison McLenithan (Cam) 10.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 8, Cambridge 1.
Records: Greenwich (9-0-2).
Notes: The Witches finished their best season this century without a loss and the only Wasaren League team without a loss.
TAMARAC 4, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
(at Tamarac)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 2 2 — 4
Berlin-New Lebanon 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Abbie Yetto), 13:00. 2, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Abbie Yetto, Sophie Champagne), 37:00.
Second half: 3, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 51:00. 4, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan (Jess Heinrichs), 75:00.
Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 2, Syrita Faraj (Tam) 2, Kylieann Krause (BNL) 12.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 9, Berlin 1.
Records: Tamarac (8-1, 8-1).
Notes: It was senior night for Tamarac’s 5 senior players — Bre Evertsen, Jess Heinrichs, Katelyn Stancliffe, Vanessa Baldwin and Syrita Faraj.