 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Witches defeat Cambridge, finish season unbeaten
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Witches defeat Cambridge, finish season unbeaten

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 5, CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 2 3 — 5

Cambridge 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Cambridge, Addison Gates (PK). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber. 3, Greenwich, Tess Merrill.

Second half: 4, Greenwich, Adriana Rojas (Cate Abate). 5, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas). 6, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Faith Ingber).

Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 1, Allison McLenithan (Cam) 10.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 8, Cambridge 1.

Records: Greenwich (9-0-2).

Notes: The Witches finished their best season this century without a loss and the only Wasaren League team without a loss.

TAMARAC 4, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

(at Tamarac)

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac 2 2 — 4

Berlin-New Lebanon 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Abbie Yetto), 13:00. 2, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Abbie Yetto, Sophie Champagne), 37:00.

Second half: 3, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 51:00. 4, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan (Jess Heinrichs), 75:00.

Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 2, Syrita Faraj (Tam) 2, Kylieann Krause (BNL) 12.

Corner kicks: Tamarac 9, Berlin 1.

Records: Tamarac (8-1, 8-1).

Notes: It was senior night for Tamarac’s 5 senior players — Bre Evertsen, Jess Heinrichs, Katelyn Stancliffe, Vanessa Baldwin and Syrita Faraj.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News