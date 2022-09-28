 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS SOCCER

ROUNDUP: Winchell leads Fort Ann past La Salle

FORT ANN — Olivia Winchell scored two goals Wednesday to lead the Fort Ann girls soccer team to a 4-1 non-league victory over La Salle.

Madison Freebern and Savannah Aratare also netted goals for the Cardinals, who improved to 5-3-2 overall. Angel Aratare, Mackenzie Esch and Addyson Burch added assists, and Baylee Wright made five saves in goal.

Kya Bonitatibus scored for La Salle, which got six saves from Maura Dalmata.

WATERFORD 4, MECHANICVILLE 3: Mia O’Brien scored two goals Tuesday to lead Waterford to a Wasaren League win over Mechanicville.

Payton Galuski and Addyson Galuski also scored for the Fordians, who got 12 saves from Maddalyn Atwood.

Maddie Hopeck scored twice for the Red Raiders (3-1, 4-6), who also got a goal from Marissa Krosky and 10 saves from Liv Horan.

