Emma Becker scored the game's only goal in the first half as Willsboro blanked the Whitehall 1-0 in a non-league girls soccer game on Friday.

Khloe Paddock made six saves in goal for Whitehall (3-9).

MECHANICVILLE 5, EMMA WILLARD 0: Marissa Krosky and Maddy Hopeck each scored two goals as the Red Raiders improved to 5-1 in the Wasaren League.