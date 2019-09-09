{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON LAKE 5, WELLS 1

(at Schroon Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake;4;1 — 5

Wells;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau, 25:42. 2, Schroon Lake, Saige Shaughnessy, 24:17. 3, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau, 8:59. 4, Schroon Lake, Saige Shaughnessy, 2:59.

Second half: 5, Schroon Lake, Maddie Anauo (Kayli Hayde), 26:00. 6, Wells, Alexis Brooks (Madeline Braunius), 9:09.

Goalies-saves: Kayli Hayden (SL) 2, Emma Haneman (SL) 3, Macayla Courtney (Wells) 8.

Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 2, Wells 0.

Records: Schroon Lake (1-1).

Notes: Most of the game was played 10 vs. 10. An injury of a Wells player in the second half occurred with the clock at 19:45. We continue to play 9 on 9 and reset the clock for 10 minutes.

NAC 2, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

No. Adirondack;1;1 — 2

Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, NAC, Alexis Pitts (Madi Seguin), 25:59.

Second half: 2, NAC, Anika Knight (Byrnne Gilmore), 0:36.

Goalies-saves: Aiden Lambert (NAC) 5, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 16.

Corner kicks: Nac 4, Ticonderoga 2.

WILLSBORO 8,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 2

(at Long Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Willsboro;4;4 — 8

Indian/Long Lake;0;2 — 2

First half: 1, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Arianna Frenier). 2, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Desiree Cassavagh). 3, Willsboro, Jenna Ford. 4, Willsboro, Tekel Fine-Lease (Lexi Nolethe).

Second half: 5, IL-LL, Kristina Oliver (Anna Strader). 6, IL-LL, Alexis Jackson. 7, Willsboro, Jenna Ford. 8, Willsboro, Jenna Ford. 9, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Arianna Frenier). 10, Willsboro, Kaili Bourdeau.

Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 9, Cleo Lobdell (Will) 3.

Corner kicks: IL-LL 0, Willsboro 5.

GREENWICH 0, ST. JOHNSVILLE 0, OT

(at Niskayuna)

League: Non-league

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

St. Johnsville;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 2, Ashlee Shelmadine (OESJ) 4.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 7, St. Johnsville 2.

