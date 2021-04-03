ROUNDUP: Wiggins scores twice in Glens Falls victory

GLENS FALLS 4, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 1 3 — 4
South Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Own Goal. 2, Glens Falls, Evan Wiggins (Jack Motsiff), 39:00.
Second half: 3, Glens Falls, Evan Wiggins (penalty), 10:00. 4, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff, 25:00. 5, Glens Falls, Liam Burgess (Ian Collins), 30:00.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 6, Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 10.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 4, South Glens Falls 10.
Records: South Glens Falls (3-1, 3-2), Glens Falls (2-2, 2-3).
Notes: South High dominated the first 20 minutes of the match, but the opening goal of the game was scored for South High on an own goal. The Indians went on to score their first goal with 30 seconds left in the half on a 30-yard strike from Evan Wiggins. Wiggins scored his second goal of the game for Glens Falls on a second-half penalty kick following a handball in the box by a Bulldogs defender. Glens Falls went on to score two additional goals in the final 15 minutes with goals from Jack Motsiff and Liam Burgess.
BETHLEHEM 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Bethlehem 1 2 — 3
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Kevin Mattis, 38:06.
Second half: 2, Bethlehem, Colin NeJame, 29:20. 3, Bethlehem, Colin NeJame, 17:00.
Goalies-saves: Braden Karn (BC) 3, Griffen Brophy (Schy) 10.
Corner kicks: Bethlehem 4, Schuylerville 1.
Records: Schuylerville (2-3, 2-4), Bethlehem (4-0).
Notes: Bethlehem jumped out to a quick lead 1:30 into the game when Kevin Mattis beat the keeper to the ball and he placed it into the side netting. Bethlehem added two second-half goals to secure the win.