ROUNDUP: Wiggins scores twice in Glens Falls victory

Notes: South High dominated the first 20 minutes of the match, but the opening goal of the game was scored for South High on an own goal. The Indians went on to score their first goal with 30 seconds left in the half on a 30-yard strike from Evan Wiggins. Wiggins scored his second goal of the game for Glens Falls on a second-half penalty kick following a handball in the box by a Bulldogs defender. Glens Falls went on to score two additional goals in the final 15 minutes with goals from Jack Motsiff and Liam Burgess.