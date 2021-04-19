ROUNDUP: Whitehall wins again; B-W wins via shutout

WHITEHALL 2, SALEM 1

Notes: The Railroaders finally gave up a goal and their shutout streak ended at 486 minutes total, spanning over six games. Madison Gould scored on a shot set up by Zoe Eggleston. Then, the Railroaders kept the pressure on and ended up forcing the Salem defense to score an own goal off a shot by Zoe Eggleston. Salem broke into the scoring column late in the first half by Sophia Keays.