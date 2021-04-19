 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Whitehall wins again; B-W wins via shutout
agate

WHITEHALL 2, SALEM 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;2;0 — 2

Salem;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Zoe Eggleston), 11:36. 2, Whitehall, own goal, 18:54. 3, Salem, Sophia Keays, 36:52.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 6, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 11.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 6, Salem 0.

Records: Salem (0-6, 0-6), Whitehall (5-1-1, 6-2-1).

Notes: The Railroaders finally gave up a goal and their shutout streak ended at 486 minutes total, spanning over six games. Madison Gould scored on a shot set up by Zoe Eggleston. Then, the Railroaders kept the pressure on and ended up forcing the Salem defense to score an own goal off a shot by Zoe Eggleston. Salem broke into the scoring column late in the first half by Sophia Keays.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, GRANVILLE 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warr.;3;1 — 4

Granville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Gabs Mowery), 18. 2, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Ella Moskov), 28. 3, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Gabs Mowery), 35.

Second half: 4, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Maria Baker), 60.

Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (B-W) 0, Jordan Barker (B-W) 1, Kiera Rice (Gra) 20.

Records: Granville (0-5, 0-7), Bolton Warrensburg (7-0, 10-0).

Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg and Lake George, both unbeaten, meet on Thursday.

SCOTIA 6, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;2;4 — 6

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Scotia, Own Goal, 3:26. 2, Scotia, Lucy Crounse, 14:30.

Second half: 3, Scotia, Lucy Crounse (Sage Luke), 42:36. 4, Scotia, Brooklyn Drago, 48:08. 5, Scotia, Brooklyn Drago, 58:00. 6, Scotia, Sage Luke (Lucy Crounse), 78:38.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 9, Kourtney Clark (Sco) 2.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 0, Scotia 12.

Records: Glens Falls (2-5, 2-6).

STILLWATER 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 1

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley;1;0 — 1

Stillwater;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, Stillwater, Trinity Cutler, 17:31. 2, Hoosic Valley, Leigha Henkel (Katelyn Chamberlain), 25:45. 3, Stillwater, Trinity Cutler, 29:10.

Second half: 4, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude, 42:25. 5, Stillwater, Devon Wagner, 72:20.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 2, Riley Caiazza (HV) 7, Katelyn Chamberlain (HV) 2.

LAKE GEORGE 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 1, OT

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league, Sunday

Lake George;1;0;0;0 — 1

Schuylerville;1;0;0;0 — 1

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Anika Buff, 16. 2, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Lila Frazier), 27.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 18, Claire Pelletier-Holblock (Schy) 6, Rachael Stortz (Schy) 4.

Corner kicks: Lake George 1, Schuylerville 2.

Records: Lake George (6-0, 8-0-1).

