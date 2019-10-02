WHITEHALL 4, CROWN POINT 1, OT
(at Whitehall)
League: Non-league
Crown Point 0 1 0 0 — 1
Whitehall 0 1 2 1 — 4
First half: None.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Second half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Riley West), 51:31. 2, Crown Point, Sara Harris, 57:20.
First Overtime: 3, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Riley West), 85:26. 4, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Madison Gould), 87:46.
Second Overtime: 5, Whitehall, Jayden Hughes (Sophia Harris), 97:58.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (W) 1, Harmen (CP) 8.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Crown Point 0.
Records: Whitehall (5-5-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.