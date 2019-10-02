{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 4, CROWN POINT 1, OT

(at Whitehall)

League: Non-league

Crown Point 0 1 0 0 — 1

Whitehall 0 1 2 1 — 4

First half: None.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Second half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Riley West), 51:31. 2, Crown Point, Sara Harris, 57:20.

First Overtime: 3, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Riley West), 85:26. 4, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Madison Gould), 87:46.

Second Overtime: 5, Whitehall, Jayden Hughes (Sophia Harris), 97:58.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (W) 1, Harmen (CP) 8.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Crown Point 0.

Records: Whitehall (5-5-1).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments