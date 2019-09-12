{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 4, GRANVILLE 0

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Granville 0 0 — 0

Whitehall 1 3 — 4

First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Miner (Kyrie Smith), 27:23.

Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 45:49. 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Madison Gould), 52:21. 4, Whitehall, Olivia Whiting (Madison Gould), 63:59.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1, Kierra Rice (Gra) 8.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 7, Granville 1.

Records: Whitehall (1-1, 3-1), Granville (0-2, 0-2).

Notes: The Railroaders improved to 3-1 with a shutout win. The scoring opened late in the first half off a corner kick by Kyrie Smith. Madison Miner guided the ball into the back of the net. Zoe Eggleston scored twice in the first 13 minutes of the second half, one unassisted and the other assisted by Madison Gould. Gould then found Olivia Whiting for a goal with about 15 minutes left.

FORT ANN 2, SALEM 1

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack League

Salem 0 1 — 1

Fort Ann 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 23:00.

Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 39:00. 3, Salem, Kylei Ruebel, 20:00.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 4, Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 6.

Corner kicks: Salem 1, Fort Ann 5.

Records: Fort Ann (2-0, 5-0), Salem (1-1, 1-2).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Notes: Sarah Paige scored two goals and Natalie Cody added one assist. The Cardinals improve their overall record to 5-0.

QUEENSBURY 8, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 5 3 — 8

First half: 1, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 14:56. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Alaina Conway), 19:14. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 34:04. 4, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 35:15. 5, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Sophia Keshmiri), 40:00.

Second half: 6, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Sami Snyder), 41:00. 7, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 45:26. 8, Qby, Christina Cummings (Kiersten Birkholz), 66:23.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 1, Karen Troche-Esteva (A) 13.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Amsterdam 1.

Records: Queensbury (3-0, 4-1).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 4,

HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth 2 2 — 4

Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, B-P, Lauralie Grainer. 2, B-P, Lauralie Grainer.

Second half: 3, B-P, Brooke Bush. 4, B-P, Lauralie Grainer.

Records: Hudson Falls (0-4, 0-6), Broadalbin-Perth (3-0, 5-0).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments