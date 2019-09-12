WHITEHALL 4, GRANVILLE 0
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Miner (Kyrie Smith), 27:23.
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 45:49. 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Madison Gould), 52:21. 4, Whitehall, Olivia Whiting (Madison Gould), 63:59.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1, Kierra Rice (Gra) 8.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 7, Granville 1.
Records: Whitehall (1-1, 3-1), Granville (0-2, 0-2).
Notes: The Railroaders improved to 3-1 with a shutout win. The scoring opened late in the first half off a corner kick by Kyrie Smith. Madison Miner guided the ball into the back of the net. Zoe Eggleston scored twice in the first 13 minutes of the second half, one unassisted and the other assisted by Madison Gould. Gould then found Olivia Whiting for a goal with about 15 minutes left.
FORT ANN 2, SALEM 1
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 0 1 — 1
Fort Ann 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 23:00.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 39:00. 3, Salem, Kylei Ruebel, 20:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 4, Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 6.
Corner kicks: Salem 1, Fort Ann 5.
Records: Fort Ann (2-0, 5-0), Salem (1-1, 1-2).
You have free articles remaining.
Notes: Sarah Paige scored two goals and Natalie Cody added one assist. The Cardinals improve their overall record to 5-0.
QUEENSBURY 8, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 5 3 — 8
First half: 1, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 14:56. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Alaina Conway), 19:14. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 34:04. 4, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 35:15. 5, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Sophia Keshmiri), 40:00.
Second half: 6, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Sami Snyder), 41:00. 7, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 45:26. 8, Qby, Christina Cummings (Kiersten Birkholz), 66:23.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 1, Karen Troche-Esteva (A) 13.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Amsterdam 1.
Records: Queensbury (3-0, 4-1).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth 2 2 — 4
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, B-P, Lauralie Grainer. 2, B-P, Lauralie Grainer.
Second half: 3, B-P, Brooke Bush. 4, B-P, Lauralie Grainer.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-4, 0-6), Broadalbin-Perth (3-0, 5-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.