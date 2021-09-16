 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Granville; Lake George tops Hadley-Luzerne
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Granville; Lake George tops Hadley-Luzerne

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 2, GRANVILLE 1

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Granville;0;1 — 1

Whitehall;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Whitehall, Kamyrn Baldwin (Alexis MacLeod).

Second half: 2, Whitehall, Alexis MacLeod (Jayden Hughes). 3, Granville, Hannah Ingelston (Aspen Williams).

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (W) 4, Kierra Rice (G) 9.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 8, Granville 1.

Records: Whitehall (2-1, 2-1), Granville (1-3, 1-3).

LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;1;2 — 3

Hadley-Luzerne;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Lake George, Mykah Collier-Fisher (Lila Frazier), 30. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 32.

Second half: 3, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 58. 4, Lake George, Mykah Collier-Fisher (Lila Frazier), 65.

Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 5, Maddie Lent (H-L) 6.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (3-1, 3-2), Lake George (3-0, 4-2).

Notes: Eighth-grader Mykah Collier-Fisher scored her first 2 varsity goals for Lake George.

CORINTH 7, NORTH WARREN 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;0;0 — 0

Corinth;4;3 — 7

First half: 1, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Idalia Willett), 31:03. 2, Corinth, Natalie Mason (Alyssa Crossman), 19:20. 3, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Adrielle Lewis), 16:19. 4, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Maddie Baldes), 3:40.

Second half: 5, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman, 37:06. 6, Corinth, Mary Vanderheyden (Madison Pincheon), 27:02. 7, Corinth, Mary Vanderheyden, 1:17.

Goalies-saves: Lorelei Peterson (C) 2, Ruth Brior (NW) 10.

Corner kicks: Corinth 2, North Warren 1.

Records: Corinth (2-1-1, 3-1-1), North Warren (0-4, 1-4).

Notes: Natalie Mason scored her first varsity goal, Mary Vanderheyden scored her first two goals and Alyssa Crossman added a hat trick in Corinth's win over North Warren. Lorelei Peterson posted her second shutout as a first-year goalie.

GLENS FALLS 6, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

Glens Falls;5;1 — 6

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cara Harrington (Natalie Baxter), 18:20. 2, Glens Falls, Ava Pirozzolo (Avery Hill), 26:12. 3, Glens Falls, Brooke Eggleston (Natalie Baxter), 30:10. 4, Glens Falls, Addison Hill, 31:40. 5, Glens Falls, Lily Mulholland (Brooke Eggleston), 34:50.

Second half: 6, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay (Ava Pirozzolo), 45:35.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 1, Sarah Wolfstich (GF) 2, Katie Mitchell (HF) 12.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 5, Hudson Falls 1.

Records: Glens Falls (1-3, 1-3).

Notes: Excellent team effort from Glens Falls. Eight players had a goal and/or assist. Defensively the back four worked together with goalies Robin Gorton (first half) and Sarah Wolfstich (second half) to get the shutout.

TICONDEROGA 2, LAKE PLACID 1

(at Lake Placid, Wednesday)

League: Northern Soccer League

Ticonderoga;1;1 — 2

Lake Placid;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Ticonderoga, Laura Zelinski (PK), 25:25.

Second half: 2, Lake Placid, Darianna Patterson (PK), 27:20. 3, Ticonderoga, Maddy Hubbard, 30:46.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ticonderoga) 13, Brooklyn Huffman (Lake Placid) 11.

Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 2, Lake Placid 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News