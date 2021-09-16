ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Granville; Lake George tops Hadley-Luzerne

WHITEHALL 2, GRANVILLE 1
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;1 — 1
Whitehall;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Whitehall, Kamyrn Baldwin (Alexis MacLeod).
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Alexis MacLeod (Jayden Hughes). 3, Granville, Hannah Ingelston (Aspen Williams).
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (W) 4, Kierra Rice (G) 9.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 8, Granville 1.
Records: Whitehall (2-1, 2-1), Granville (1-3, 1-3).
LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;1;2 — 3
Hadley-Luzerne;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Mykah Collier-Fisher (Lila Frazier), 30. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 32.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 58. 4, Lake George, Mykah Collier-Fisher (Lila Frazier), 65.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 5, Maddie Lent (H-L) 6.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (3-1, 3-2), Lake George (3-0, 4-2).
Notes: Eighth-grader Mykah Collier-Fisher scored her first 2 varsity goals for Lake George.
CORINTH 7, NORTH WARREN 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;0;0 — 0
Corinth;4;3 — 7
First half: 1, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Idalia Willett), 31:03. 2, Corinth, Natalie Mason (Alyssa Crossman), 19:20. 3, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Adrielle Lewis), 16:19. 4, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Maddie Baldes), 3:40.
Second half: 5, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman, 37:06. 6, Corinth, Mary Vanderheyden (Madison Pincheon), 27:02. 7, Corinth, Mary Vanderheyden, 1:17.
Goalies-saves: Lorelei Peterson (C) 2, Ruth Brior (NW) 10.
Corner kicks: Corinth 2, North Warren 1.
Records: Corinth (2-1-1, 3-1-1), North Warren (0-4, 1-4).
Notes: Natalie Mason scored her first varsity goal, Mary Vanderheyden scored her first two goals and Alyssa Crossman added a hat trick in Corinth's win over North Warren. Lorelei Peterson posted her second shutout as a first-year goalie.
GLENS FALLS 6, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
Glens Falls;5;1 — 6
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cara Harrington (Natalie Baxter), 18:20. 2, Glens Falls, Ava Pirozzolo (Avery Hill), 26:12. 3, Glens Falls, Brooke Eggleston (Natalie Baxter), 30:10. 4, Glens Falls, Addison Hill, 31:40. 5, Glens Falls, Lily Mulholland (Brooke Eggleston), 34:50.
Second half: 6, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay (Ava Pirozzolo), 45:35.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 1, Sarah Wolfstich (GF) 2, Katie Mitchell (HF) 12.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 5, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Glens Falls (1-3, 1-3).
Notes: Excellent team effort from Glens Falls. Eight players had a goal and/or assist. Defensively the back four worked together with goalies Robin Gorton (first half) and Sarah Wolfstich (second half) to get the shutout.
TICONDEROGA 2, LAKE PLACID 1
(at Lake Placid, Wednesday)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga;1;1 — 2
Lake Placid;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Ticonderoga, Laura Zelinski (PK), 25:25.
Second half: 2, Lake Placid, Darianna Patterson (PK), 27:20. 3, Ticonderoga, Maddy Hubbard, 30:46.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ticonderoga) 13, Brooklyn Huffman (Lake Placid) 11.
Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 2, Lake Placid 2.