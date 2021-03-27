ROUNDUP: Whitehall, B-W win 1-0 games; Warriors, Bulldogs also prevail

WHITEHALL 1, CORINTH 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;0;1 — 1
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Zoe Eggleston), 60:21.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 11, Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 3, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 4.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (1-1, 2-1-1), Whitehall (1-1, 2-2).
Notes: Dory Gosselin came up with a couple of key saves early and finished with her first shutout of the year. Zoe Eggleston found Madison Gould for the game winner. The Corinth attack was lead by Morgan Thompson, who had a couple of great opportunities but was either turned away by Gosselin or the Railroader defense.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;1 — 1
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Maria Baker (Skyler Scott), 65.
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 1, Maddy Lent (H-L) 26.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 11, Hadley-Luzerne 0.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (2-1, 2-1-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (3-0, 6-0).
Notes: Jordan Barker's sixth shutout of the season made her the all-time leading goaltender in shutouts in B-W soccer history with 23. Maria Baker, one of four seniors on the team, scored the lone goal on Senior Day.
LAKE GEORGE 5, FORT ANN 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;1;0 — 1
Lake George;4;1 — 5
First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Madeline Gorey), 7. 2, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Katie O'Donnell), 10. 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Lara Ann Stanco), 19. 4, Fort Ann, Becky Ostrander (Angel Aratare), 29. 5, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 33.
Second half: 6, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Katie O'Donnell), 62.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 12, Alivia Dean (LG) 8.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 0, Lake George 3.
Records: Lake George (3-0, 5-0), Fort Ann (1-2, 1-2-2).
SOUTH HIGH 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
South High;2;1 — 3
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 6:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Maddison Walter), 17:00.
Second half: 3, South High, Maddison Walter (Vanessa Jorgensen), 5:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 2, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 1, Meredith Dennie (Glv) 17.