 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Whitehall, B-W win 1-0 games; Warriors, Bulldogs also prevail
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Whitehall, B-W win 1-0 games; Warriors, Bulldogs also prevail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 1, CORINTH 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;0;1 — 1

Corinth;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Zoe Eggleston), 60:21.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 11, Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 3, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 4.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Corinth 1.

Records: Corinth (1-1, 2-1-1), Whitehall (1-1, 2-2).

Notes: Dory Gosselin came up with a couple of key saves early and finished with her first shutout of the year. Zoe Eggleston found Madison Gould for the game winner. The Corinth attack was lead by Morgan Thompson, who had a couple of great opportunities but was either turned away by Gosselin or the Railroader defense.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg;0;1 — 1

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Maria Baker (Skyler Scott), 65.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 1, Maddy Lent (H-L) 26.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 11, Hadley-Luzerne 0.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (2-1, 2-1-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (3-0, 6-0).

Notes: Jordan Barker's sixth shutout of the season made her the all-time leading goaltender in shutouts in B-W soccer history with 23. Maria Baker, one of four seniors on the team, scored the lone goal on Senior Day.

LAKE GEORGE 5, FORT ANN 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;1;0 — 1

Lake George;4;1 — 5

First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Madeline Gorey), 7. 2, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Katie O'Donnell), 10. 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Lara Ann Stanco), 19. 4, Fort Ann, Becky Ostrander (Angel Aratare), 29. 5, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 33.

Second half: 6, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Katie O'Donnell), 62.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 12, Alivia Dean (LG) 8.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 0, Lake George 3.

Records: Lake George (3-0, 5-0), Fort Ann (1-2, 1-2-2).

SOUTH HIGH 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

South High;2;1 — 3

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 6:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Maddison Walter), 17:00.

Second half: 3, South High, Maddison Walter (Vanessa Jorgensen), 5:00.

Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 2, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 1, Meredith Dennie (Glv) 17.

Corner kicks: South High 6, Gloversville 2.

Records: Gloversville (0-2, 0-3), South High (3-0, 3-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Corinth edges Salem in OT
Soccer

Corinth edges Salem in OT

Alyssa Crossman scored off a corner kick to lift Corinth to a 3-2 overtime victory over Salem in Adirondack League girls soccer Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News