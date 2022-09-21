ROUNDUP: Welch's OT goal lifts Lake George past Corinth; QHS wins 500th game

LAKE GEORGE — Jack Welch’s goal with 15 seconds left in the first overtime Wednesday lifted Lake George to a 1-0 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over Corinth.

Welch one-timed a free kick by Thomas Kohls for a looping shot into the net for the golden-goal winner for the Warriors.

The Tomahawks had nearly scored early in overtime, as Garrett Wickham had a solid shot that Lake George goalie Brad Erceg snatched out of the air.

Corinth had outhustled the Warriors in the first half, owning a 6-3 edge in shots on goal and carrying much of the play, but Erceg came up with nice saves and cut off numerous through balls to keep the game scoreless at the half.

Lake George outshot the Tomahawks 12-3 in the second half, as Corinth goalie Owen Baker was kept busy, including a save on a free kick by Kohls to the far upper corner.

Baker finished with 10 saves and Erceg made eight.

QUEENSBURY 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: The Spartans won the 500th game in Queensbury boys soccer program history with a Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville.

Gavin Kelly and Max Roca scored goals less than a minute apart in the first half for a 2-0 lead — Kelly on a left-footer off a feed from Ian Rathbun, and Roca on a shot that ricocheted off a defender. Queensbury improved to 3-0-2 in the league, 4-0-4 overall.

The Black Horses (2-1-1, 3-3-1) stepped up the pressure after halftime and scored in the 53rd minute when Alex Renner pounced on a loose ball and stuck it in the net.

Jake Asfar-Keshmiri made seven saves for the Spartans, while Schuylerville got four stops from Griffin Brophy.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6, HUDSON FALLS 1: Josh Delancy scored twice as South High cruised past Hudson Falls.

Nate Marx, AJ Powhida, Jacob Blaise and Charlie Bammert also netted goals for the Bulldogs (3-2, 4-3).

Mason Leerkes recorded seven stops for Hudson Falls, while Grady Bammert and Zach Lapointe shared the shutout for South High.

FORT ANN 2, HARTFORD 0: Anthony Marino netted both goals as Fort Ann shut out Hartford, scoring on assists from rookie Landen Crandall and Jacob Lunt.

Dylan Brown made nine saves in his third shutout for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-1 in the league, 4-2 overall.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Louis Lang scored a pair of goals and Ethan Scott added another to lead Bolton-Warrensburg to the win.

AJ Moore had an assist while Keith Sonley made seven saves for B-W (4-0, 6-0), whose defense of Justin Rushia, Tanner Monroe, Tyler Trowbridge and Colton Bell worked hard to keep Hadley-Luzerne’s Mason Conklin, Evan Kader and Caeden Wilson off the board.

Andrew Mahon made 15 saves for the Eagles (2-3, 2-4).