LAKE GEORGE 7, ARGYLE 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;6;1 — 7
Argyle;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 20:13. 2, Lake George, Colby Seguljic, 16:38. 3, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 14:17. 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 12:02. 5, Lake George, Colby Seguljic (Paul Lindsay), 7:17. 6, Lake George, Patrick Huber, 6:39.
Second half: 7, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Justin Blanco), 25:23.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (Arg) 12, Yogi Johnson (LG) 2.
Corner kicks: Argyle 0, Lake George 4.
Records: Argyle (5-5-2), Lake George (12-0, 14-0).
Notes: Ethan Knauf scored three times as the Warriors would officially clinched the Adirondack League Western Division title.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4,
BISHOP MAGINN 1
(at Saratoga Catholic)
League: Non-league
Bishop Maginn;0;1 — 1
Saratoga Catholic;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin.
Second half: 4, Bishop Maginn, Htee Say. 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin.
Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SCC) 4.
Records: Saratoga Catholic (3-4-1, 6-6-2).
