LAKE GEORGE 7, ARGYLE 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;6;1 — 7

Argyle;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 20:13. 2, Lake George, Colby Seguljic, 16:38. 3, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 14:17. 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 12:02. 5, Lake George, Colby Seguljic (Paul Lindsay), 7:17. 6, Lake George, Patrick Huber, 6:39.

Second half: 7, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Justin Blanco), 25:23.

Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (Arg) 12, Yogi Johnson (LG) 2.

Corner kicks: Argyle 0, Lake George 4.

Records: Argyle (5-5-2), Lake George (12-0, 14-0).

Notes: Ethan Knauf scored three times as the Warriors would officially clinched the Adirondack League Western Division title.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4,
BISHOP MAGINN 1

(at Saratoga Catholic)

League: Non-league

Bishop Maginn;0;1 — 1

Saratoga Catholic;3;1 — 4

First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin.

Second half: 4, Bishop Maginn, Htee Say. 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SCC) 4.

Records: Saratoga Catholic (3-4-1, 6-6-2).

