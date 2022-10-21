ROUNDUP: Warriors rally for victory; Witches, QHS, B-W also win

Lake George scored three times in a span of less than six minutes late in regulation to beat Hoosick Falls 4-1 in a Section II Girls Soccer Tournament quarterfinal on Friday.

The Warriors (12-4-1) move on to face Greenwich in the Class CC semifinals on Wednesday at Mechanicville (5 p.m.).

Jaid Kaminski scored on a scramble in front of the net for Hoosick Falls 1:30 into the second half, but Lila Frazier scored moments later to tie the game at 1-1. Frazier set up Samantha Gorey on the eventual game-winning goal at the 71:30 mark.

Frazier added two more goals for the hat trick in the final five minutes.

Alex Cavalier made six saves in goal for Lake George, which outshot the Panthers 20-13.

GREENWICH 5, MAYFIELD 0: Taylor Poovey scored all five goals as the Witches punched their ticket into the semifinals.

Sarah Radovich had two assists and Liz Marci also had an assist as Greenwich improved to 13-3-1. The third-seeded Witches will meet No. 2 seed Lake George in an Adirondack vs. Wasaren semifinal on Wednesday at Mechanicville (5 p.m.).

Oliveah Reiszel made seven saves in the shutout effort for Greenwich.

QUEENSBURY 1, SCOTIA 0: Defending Class A champion Queensbury rode a Bayley Duffy goal back into the semifinals.

The second-seeded Spartans (15-2) will face Burnt Hills of the Suburban Council on Monday at Mechanicville (5 p.m.).

Duffy scored the game's only goal on a free kick from 30 yards out with 19 minutes remaining in the regulation. The Spartans outshot Scotia 14-7 and had a 6-0 advantage in corners.

Shea Canavan made seven saves in goal as Queensbury posted its 12th shutout of the season.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, GALWAY 0: Hope Sherman made 13 saves in goal and B-W scored four times in the second half to beat Galway on its home field to earn a spot in the Class C semifinals.

Bolton-Warrensburg, the No. 2 seed, will play sixth-seeded St. Johnsville in the semifinals on Wednesday at Watervliet (5 p.m.).

Kara Bacon scored six minutes into the second half off an assist from Megan Langworthy. Madison Goodspeed later made it 2-0. Ella Moskov put the game away with B-W's final two goals.

Sherman stopped a Galway penalty kick in the second half. Defenders Karla Sherman, Kailey Bacon, Maille Kelly, Caitlan O’Donnell and Sophia Fiorentino all helped Bolton-Warrensburg (15-2) post its 11th shutout of the season.

B-W has allowed only two goals in its last six games.

STILLWATER 3, CHATHAM 0: Charisma Salecker made five saves in the shutout effort as the Warriors made the Class CC semifinals.

Stillwater will face top-seeded Voorheesville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville. The Warriors had lost to La Salle in the quarterfinals, but La Salle was removed from sectionals for violating a transfer rule, according to Section II girls soccer chair Tom Husser.

Brooke Coon, Karissa Mitchell and Bella Estill scored goals for Stillwater. Kylie Peacock had all three assists.

BERNE-KNOX 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored twice for the Eagles, but it wasn't enough as Berne-Knox advanced in Class C.

Claire Scram had three goals for B-K.