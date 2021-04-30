 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Warriors best Falls by a goal
agate

STILLWATER 4, HOOSICK FALLS 3

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater 3 1 — 4

Hoosick Falls 3 0 — 3

First half: 1, Stillwater, Grant Baker. 2, Stillwater, Nick Baines. 3, Stillwater, Grant Baker.

Second half: 6, Stillwater, Grant Baker.

GLENS FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 1 1 — 2

Schuylerville 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet (PK).

Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Ian Collins (Evan Wiggins). 3, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri (Unassisted).

Records: Schuylerville (4-3-1), Glens Falls (4-4).

