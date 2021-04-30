ROUNDUP: Warriors best Falls by a goal

STILLWATER 4, HOOSICK FALLS 3
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 3 1 — 4
Hoosick Falls 3 0 — 3
First half: 1, Stillwater, Grant Baker. 2, Stillwater, Nick Baines. 3, Stillwater, Grant Baker.
Second half: 6, Stillwater, Grant Baker.
GLENS FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 1 1 — 2
Schuylerville 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet (PK).
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Ian Collins (Evan Wiggins). 3, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri (Unassisted).
Records: Schuylerville (4-3-1), Glens Falls (4-4).
