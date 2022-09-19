ROUNDUP: Vecchio's goal propels Waterford past Stillwater

Isabella Vecchio scored the go-ahead goal with four minutes left in regulation as Waterford defeated Stillwater 2-1 in a Wasaren League girls soccer game on Monday.

Bella Estill got the Stillwater goal, tying the game early in the second half. Charisma Salecker made 20 saves in goal for Stillwater (1-1-1, 2-2-1).

Payton Galuski scored a first-half goal for Waterford.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MAYFIELD 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Meara Fitzgerald finished with five aces, two kills, seven assists and 11 digs as Mayfield (5-0) beat the Indians in a non-league match, 27-25, 25-16 and 25-19.

Glens Falls’ leaders included Arianna Rue (3 blocks, 3 kills), Alina Berg (5 digs), Hilary Burns (8 digs) and Ayla Hayes (5 kills, 5 digs).

WATERFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Julia Savoco had 23 service points and two aces as Waterford won by scores of 25-5, 25-13 and 25-19. Julia Spretty contributed 12 digs for the winners and Lillian Dewey had nine kills.

Leaders for Cambridge (1-4) were Gabby Fazioli (5 services points, 3 aces, 2 kills) and Taryn Olsen (4 service points, 2 aces).

EMMA WILLARD 3, SPA CATHOLIC 2: Emma Willard beat Saratoga Catholic in a five-set match, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25 and 15-8.

Arden Buhrmaster recorded 15 service points and two aces for the Saints. Other top performers included Gianna Fiordimondo (14 service points, 2 aces, 8 digs), Jacqueline Fornabia (8 kills, 5 blocks), Juliana Montanino (7 kills, 5 service points) and Rylee Cornell (5 assists).