ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Bolton-Warrensburg tops Hadley-Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — Ella Moscov scored three goals and Kara Bacon added two more Thursday as Bolton-Warrensburg defeated Hadley-Luzerne 6-3 in Adirondack League girls soccer.

B-W, which also got a goal from Madison Goodspeed, remained undefeated at 5-0 in the league, 8-0 overall. Hope Sherman recorded eight saves in the shutout. Bacon, Megan Langworthy and Ila Hubert had assists.

Carolina Lott-Diamond netted two goals for H-L (4-1-1, 5-1-2), including a penalty kick, and she assisted on teammate Hannah Johnson's goal.

Madison Lent made 14 saves in goal for H-L.

CORINTH 1, WHITEHALL 0: Alyssa Crossman scored the game's only goal on feeds from Savannah Sullivan and Adrielle Lewis. Teagan Kilinski picked up her third straight shutout for the Tomahawks.

SCHUYLERVILLE 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0: The Black Horses scored five goals in each half as they improved to 7-0 in the Foothills Council and overall.

Amanda Pflieger recorded a hat trick for Schuylerville and Macey Koval added two goals and two assists. Also scoring for the Horses were Keira Rogan, Victoria Piteri, Anika Buff, Anna Armstrong and Lexi Hewitt. Taylor Barraclough made two saves in the shutout.

B-P 5, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1: Jillian Sassanella scored twice to lead Broadalbin-Perth past South High.

Aubrey Fisher, Olivia Rogers and Mia Barbosa also netted goals for the Patriots (6-1, 7-1), who also got four saves from Mairead Marsden.

Ashlyn Fish scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-7) late in the first half. Elena Kennedy made 12 saves for South High.

SCOTIA 2, HUDSON FALLS 0: Ella Drake and Madeline Herron scored in the first half for Scotia, but the Tigers played hard the rest of the way. Katie Mitchell had 17 saves in goal for Hudson Falls.

AMSTERDAM 5, GLENS FALLS 0: Nikki Turney scored two goals to lead the Rams to a shutout win over Glens Falls.

Isabella Ralbovsky, Felise Fowler and Julia Dion also scored for Amsterdam, which got two assists from Anne Stanavich and five saves from Carolyn Sculco.

Sarah Wolfstich made five saves for the Indians (1-4, 2-6).

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 2, WELLS 1 (2OT): Saige Shaughnessy scored the game-winner on an assist from Riley Smith in the second overtime to lift SL-N to the win.

Smith scored on a direct kick in the first half to tie the score. Wells got its only goal less than four minutes into the game, as Ava Dwyer scored off a corner kick.

Alyssa Arnold and Aradia Talarico combined for 13 saves for SL-N, while Bridget Allen made 16 stops for Wells.

NISKAYUNA 2, SARATOGA SPRINGS 1: Kaleigh West scored two goals to lead Niskayuna past Saratoga in Suburban Council play.

Ava Goodman scored for the Blue Streaks off an Annalise Rodriguez corner kick in the final minute of regulation.

Olivia Goodman made 12 saves for Saratoga in the loss.

STILLWATER 5, CAMBRIDGE 1: Elliott Patenaude scored two goals to lead Stillwater past Cambridge in a Wasaren League game played Wednesday night.

Brooke Coon, Kylie Peacock and Sofia Perniciaro also netted goals for the Warriors, with Peacock dishing out two assists. Charisma Salecker made four saves in goal for Stillwater, which scored four goals after halftime.

Cambridge got a goal from Mia Alpy on an assist from Addison Gates, and Lexi Penderson and Maggie Steele combined for 12 saves.

MECHANICVILLE 7, HOOSICK FALLS 0: Maddy Hopeck and Bella Raucci each scored two goals Wednesday to lead the Red Raiders to the win.

Eliza Sauer, Emma Andrews and Courtney Toher also scored for Mechanicville (3-0, 4-4), which Andrews adding two assists and Liv Horan recording five saves.

Hope Granger made 16 saves in goal for the Panthers.