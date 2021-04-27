ROUNDUP: Tyler's late goal lifts Black Horses to victory

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Putt Lamay Field)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 1 1 — 2
Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Cam Wian (Lucas Cottrell), 10:00. 2, Glens Falls, Ian Collins (Evan Wiggins), 20:00.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Lucas Cottrell), 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 5, Griffin Brophy (Schy) 9.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 2, Schuylerville 6.
Records: Glens Falls (4-2-1), Schuylerville (6-3-1, 6-5-1).
Notes: A very tight and evenly played match was cracked open in the 73rd minute when Schuylerville’s Sam Tyler headed in the game winner off a corner kick. Cam Wian had the other Schuylerville goal, Ian Collins scored the lone goal for the Indians.
SCOTIA 3, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
(at Hitchcock Field)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth 0 0 — 0
Scotia 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi Jack), 35:30.
Second half: 2, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Matthew Schraa), 60:00. 3, Scotia, Nate Estes (Kofi Jack), 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Ian Schwartz (B-P) 4, Zach Place (Sco) 5.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 1, Scotia 5.
Records: Scotia (8-2, 9-3).