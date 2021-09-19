ROUNDUP: Tutu's goal lifts Warriors past Witches

LAKE GEORGE 2, GREENWICH 1
(at Mayfield)
League: Non-league
Greenwich;1;0 — 0
Lake George;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Declan Kelleher (Madigan Carner), 15. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 25. 3, Lake George, Poe Tutu, 30.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 6, Kristian Johnson (LG) 7.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 5, Lake George 4.
Records: Lake George (3-0-0, 5-1-0), Greenwich (4-1-0, 4-3-0).
Notes: Poe Tutu worked the ball across the top of the box looking for an opening, when he found it, he drove the ball past the Greenwich keeper for the game-winners.
GLENS FALLS 2, FORT ANN 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Non-league
Glens Falls;0;2 — 2
Fort Ann;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Glens Falls, Tyler Chagnon (Gavin Rittenhouse). 2, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Aidan Harrington).
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 4, Dylan Brown (FA) 7.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 8, Fort Ann 3.
Records: Glens Falls (0-4, 2-4).
Notes: The Indians got two goals in the second half to clinch the non-league win. Tyler Chagnon notched his first varsity goal on a centering pass from Gavin Rittenhouse. Jack Motsiff put away the second on a shot from outside the box that just made it past the Cardinals keeper.
COLONIE 4, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at South Colonie)
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
Colonie;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Colonie, Cameron Curet, 3:00. 2, Colonie, Zachary Fruitman (Benjamin Chick), 8:00. 3, Colonie, Cameron Curet, 30:00.