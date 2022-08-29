ROUNDUP: Trzaskos scores twice as Cardinals win opener

Paige Trzaskos scored twice as Fort Ann beat Glens Falls 2-1 in a girls soccer season-opener for both teams on Monday.

Ava Pirozzolo scored for Glens Falls 5:21 into the game, but Trzaskos netted goals at 18:13 and 35:22 of the first half for the Cardinals. Olivia Winchell set up both goals, the first one on a through pass and the second one on a feed that gave Trzaskos a chance to blast a shot from 12 yards out.

Baylee Wright made five saves in goal for Fort Ann. Sarah Wolfstich stopped eight for Glens Falls.

Boys soccer

GLENS FALLS 4, SCHALMONT 0: Landan Phipps scored a pair of goals as Glens Falls got its season going with a non-league victory.

Duvaney Mills (1 goal, 1 assist), Gavin Rittenhouse (1 goal) and Nathan DiFiore (2 assists) also contributed to the scoring. Mills scored the game's first goal less than two minutes into the contest.

Ayden Grieve made four saves to get the shutout for the Indians.