ROUNDUP: Tigers, Horses finish up with victories

HUDSON FALLS 12, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills crossover.
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
Hudson Falls 5 7 — 12
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Carter Lewis (John Gomez), 1:00. 2, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Dillon Kilmartin), 18:00. 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker, 20:00. 4, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Brayden Becker), 28:00. 5, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Tyler Cook), 35:00.
Second half: 6, Hudson Falls, James Prakelt (Brayden Becker), 42:00. 7, Hudson Falls, Chris Petteys (Tyler Cook/Brayden Becker), 46:00. 8, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (James Prakelt), 61:00. 9, Hudson Falls, John Gomez (Brayden Becker), 62:00. 10, Hudson Falls, Isaac Kwasniewski, 64:00. 11, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Tyler Cook), 73:00. 12, Hudson Falls, Joe Lapan (Tyler Cook), 76:00.
Goalies-saves: Camron Sweet (Jnt) 8, Joe Lapan (HuF) 7, Mitchell Harrington (HuF) 1.
Corner kicks: Johnstown 4, Hudson Falls 5.
Records: Hudson Falls (2-9-0, 3-10-0), Johnstown (0-11-0, 0-14-0).
Notes: Eight Hudson Falls players scored in a 12-0 win over Johnstown. Tyler Cook and Brayden Becker led all scorers with a hat trick and 4 assists each. Joe Lapan secured a second shutout and scored his first varsity goal. Johnstown keeper Camron Sweet played well.
SCHUYLERVILLE 2, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills crossover
Gloversville 1 0 — 1
Schuylerville 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Matt Stampfli (Liam Armstrong), 7:00. 2, Gloversville, Doug Cook, 30:00.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Reid Rockhill), 47:00.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 2, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 10.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Gloversville 1.
Records: Schuylerville (6-4-1, 7-6-1), Gloversville (5-6, 5-9).
Notes: The Black Horses saw five seniors play their last game — Cam Wian, Garrett Hutchinson, Troy Soriano, Matt Stamplfi and Nich O’Leary.
SCOTIA 1, QUEENSBURY 0, OT
(at Queensbury High School)
League: Foothills crossover
Scotia 0 0 1 — 1
Queensbury 0 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Micah Hughes), 68:00.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 5, Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 2, Sean Seelye (Q) 4.
Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Queensbury 9.
Records: Queensbury (8-2-1, 8-5-1), Scotia (10-2, 11-3).
Notes: Foothills Council season-ending crossover. The score was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation. In the 6th minute of the first overtime period, senior defender Micah Hughes chipped the ball up to Kofi Jack, who sent it past the Queensbury goalie. This was the second consecutive OT loss for the Spartans.