ROUNDUP: Thompson scores twice as Corinth tops Cards

CORINTH 3, FORT ANN 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;0;0 — 0
Corinth;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Adrielle Lewis), 13:10.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Rylee Dunbar), 34:15. 3, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Maddie Pincheon), 5:20.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 6, Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 2, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 3.
Corner kicks: Corinth 0, Fort Ann 1.
Records: Corinth (2-4-2, 4-4-3), Fort Ann (3-3-2, 3-4-4).
Notes: After playing two 1-1 double overtime games this year, Corinth was able to break through and win 3-0. Morgan Thompson scored two goals and Alyssa Crossman scored the other with 5 minutes left to put the game out of reach. Faith Lehoisky played great in goal for Fort Ann. Mary Vanderheyden and Isabel Tubbs combined for the shutout.
NORTH WARREN 0, GRANVILLE 0, OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;0 — 0
North Warren;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Overtime: None.
Records: North Warren (0-5-1, 0-7-1), Granville (0-5-1, 0-7-1).
QUEENSBURY 8, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;4;4 — 8
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Sarah Sassaman (Brigid Duffy), 4:00. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 11:00. 3, Queensbury, Grace Riley (Brigid Duffy), 16:00. 4, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 25:00.
Second half: 5, Queensbury, Kylie Potter, 43:00. 6, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Meredith Montgomery), 45:00. 7, Queensbury, Allison Dittrich (Alaina Conway), 57:00. 8, Queensbury, Kylie Potter, 67:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Queensbury) 4, Robin Gorton (Glens Falls) 12.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Glens Falls 0.
Records: Glens Falls (2-6), Queensbury (9-0, 9-1).
Notes: Brigid Duffy scored the hat trick. Christina Cummings with 2 assists. Five different Queensbury scorers.
GREENWICH 7, SPA CATHOLIC 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic;0;0 — 0
Greenwich;6;1 — 7
First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Cate Abate). 2, Greenwich, Cate Abate. 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas). 4, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Molly Brophy). 5, Greenwich, Liz Marci (Molly Brophy). 6, Greenwich, Molly Brophy (Liz Marci).
Second half: 7, Greenwich, Molly Brophy.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SCC) 3, Faith Hewitt (Gre) 0.
Corner kicks: Spa Catholic 0, Greenwich 3.
TAMARAC 3, MECHANICVILLE 1
(at Tamarac High School)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;2;1 — 3
Mechanicville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Tamarac, Bre Evertsen (Abby Buckley), 8:00. 2, Mechanicville, Patty Snyder, 16:00. 3, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Vanessa Baldwin, Sophie Champagne), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Tamarac, Bre Evertsen (Sophie Champagne), 67:00.
Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 12, Syrita Faraj (Tam) 1, Dani Rubino (Mech) 11.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 5, Mechanicville 2.
Records: Tamarac High School (5-0, 5-0).
TAMARAC 5, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
(at Walter B Howard Elementary School)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;3;2 — 5
Berlin-New Lebanon;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan, 15:00. 2, Tamarac, Taylor Smith (Antoinette LoPorto), 21:00. 3, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Shannon Ryan), 29:00.
Second half: 4, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Abbie Yetto), 62:00. 5, Tamarac, Vanessa Baldwin (Bre Evertsen), 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (Tam) 4, Kai Krauss (BNL) 12.
Corner kicks: Tamarac Hs 6, Berlin 5.
SOUTH HIGH 5, GLENS FALLS 1
(at South High, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
South High;4;1 — 5
First half: 1, South High, Maddison Walter (Hannah Breen), 18:00. 2, South High, Maddison Walter (Haley Breen), 25:00. 3, Glens Falls, CJ Lunt, 28:00. 4, Glens Falls, Own Goal, 35:00. 5, South High, Karlee Salaway, 36:00.
Second half: 6, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Deme Kellogg), 8:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 2, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1, Robin Gorton (GF) 6.