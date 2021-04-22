ROUNDUP: Thompson scores twice as Corinth tops Cards

CORINTH 3, FORT ANN 0

Notes: After playing two 1-1 double overtime games this year, Corinth was able to break through and win 3-0. Morgan Thompson scored two goals and Alyssa Crossman scored the other with 5 minutes left to put the game out of reach. Faith Lehoisky played great in goal for Fort Ann. Mary Vanderheyden and Isabel Tubbs combined for the shutout.