ROUNDUP: Tanagers blank Bishop Gibbons on the road

Hartford scored three times in the first half and made it stand up to beat Bishop Gibbons 3-0 on the road in a Class D quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

Hartford, the fifth seed, moves on to face to No. 1 Northville in the semifinals on Wednesday at La Salle (7 p.m.). The Tanagers are the last team left from the Adirondack League.

Ray Harrington scored the game’s first goal off Nate Fiske’s pass. Cody Baker’s corner kick later set up Drake Stewart’s header for a 2-0 lead. Baker scored the third goal six minutes before halftime on a shot from 30 yards out.

Austin Wells made four saves in goal to get the shutout.

MECHANICVILLE 2, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1 (OT): Scott Lynch scored on a header off Logan Stark’s corner kick in overtime as the Red Raiders beat B-P. Dean Smith scored for Broadalbin-Perth.