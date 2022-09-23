ROUNDUP: Sutliff, Brown lift Cards to shutout victory

Callon Sutliff recorded two goals and one assist as Fort Ann beat Argyle 5-0 on Friday in one of several Adirondack League boys soccer games played at windy Golden Goal.

Riley Barnes added a goal and an assist for the Cardinals, who improved to 5-1 and lead the East Division of the Adirondack League. Anthony Marino and Jackson Paige also scored goals.

Dylan Brown got the shutout in goal with a nine-save effort.

HARTFORD 3, CORINTH 1: Nate Fiske scored a hat trick in the Tanagers' victory over the Tomahawks.

Fiske's first goal came off a Ray Harrington corner. Twelve minutes later, Drake Stewart's long throw up the field set up the second goal. Cody Baker set up Fiske's third goal later in the first half.

Jase Brunell scored the Corinth goal late in the second half on a Sean Ward assist. Owen Baker made 10 saves for Corinth.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 5, NORTH WARREN 0: Dante Corriveau scored twice as Bolton-Warrensburg beat North Warren 5-0 in a physical match at Golden Goal.

Corriveau scored a head off an AJ Moore assist in the first half. He added a goal in the second half along with Jace Hubert, Daalten DeMarsh and Moore.

B-W outshot North Warren 28-4. Wyatt Jennings made 15 saves for North Warren and Keith Sonley stopped four for Bolton-Warrensburg.

QUEENSBURY 8, HUDSON FALLS 0: Gavin Kelly and Ian Rathbu each scored a pair of goals as the Spartans beat the Tigers.

Bryce Jorgensen, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri, Aidan Perez and an own goal accounted for the rest of Queensbury's scoring. The Spartans outshot Hudson Falls 16-2 to improve to 4-0-2 in the Foothills Council, 5-0-4 overall.

Solid play by Max Roca in midfield and Sam Demers and Bergen Caprood on defense played a part in the victory.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, GLENS FALLS 0: Corey Cottrell scored on a second-half penalty kick as the Black Horses won under the lights.

Griffin Brophy made seven saves in goal for Schuylerville (3-1-1 Foothills, 4-4-1 overall). Ayden Grieve stopped seven shots for Glens Falls (3-1-1, 5-2-1).

SCOTIA 1, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1: Kofi Jack scored the game-winner in the first half as the Tartans beat B-P.