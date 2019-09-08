STILLWATER 2,
BUFFALO NICHOLS 2, OT
(at Stillwater)
Hall of Fame Tournament
Stillwater;0;2 — 2
Buffalo Nichols;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Buffalo Nichols, Sierra Warren (Mirann Gocioch), 37:21.
Second half: 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 49:06. 3, Buffalo Nichols, Haley Jones, 50:33. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 77:18.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4, Bella Simoncelli (Buff) 6.
Records: Stillwater (4-0-1).
Notes: Stillwater went 1-0-1 in the tournament against two Buffalo schools.
ISLAND TREES 4,
SOUTH HIGH 0
(at Niskyuna Soccer Park)
Hall of Fame Tournament
Island Trees;1;3 — 4
South High;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Island Trees, Nicole McCrea, 33.
Second half: 2, Island Trees, Caroline Meyer, 13. 3, Island Trees, Gianna McGowan, 35. 4, Island Trees, Casey Papp (Caroline Barrera), 37.
Goalies-saves: Lauren Jablonoski (Trees) 7, Molly Raferty (SGF) 10.
Corner kicks: Island Trees 3, South High 2.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE 6,
GREENWICH 1
(at Niskayuna)
Hall of Fame Tournament
Allegany-Lim.;4;2 — 6
Greenwich;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Allegany-Limestone, Abbey Gardner. 2, Greenwich, Lauren Marci. 3, Allegany-Limestone, Abbey Gardner. 4, Allegany-Limestone, Alyssa Spring. 5, Allegany-Limestone, Alyssa Spring.
Second half: 6, Allegany-Limestone, Alyssa Spring. 7, Allegany-Limestone, Grace Decapua.
Goalies-saves: Emilty Giardini (Al) 5, Faith Hewitt (Gre) 10.
Corner kicks: Allegany-Limestone 6, Greenwich 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.