STILLWATER 2,
BUFFALO NICHOLS 2, OT

(at Stillwater)

Hall of Fame Tournament

Stillwater;0;2 — 2

Buffalo Nichols;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Buffalo Nichols, Sierra Warren (Mirann Gocioch), 37:21.

Second half: 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 49:06. 3, Buffalo Nichols, Haley Jones, 50:33. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 77:18.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4, Bella Simoncelli (Buff) 6.

Records: Stillwater (4-0-1).

Notes: Stillwater went 1-0-1 in the tournament against two Buffalo schools.

ISLAND TREES 4,
SOUTH HIGH 0

(at Niskyuna Soccer Park)

Hall of Fame Tournament

Island Trees;1;3 — 4

South High;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Island Trees, Nicole McCrea, 33.

Second half: 2, Island Trees, Caroline Meyer, 13. 3, Island Trees, Gianna McGowan, 35. 4, Island Trees, Casey Papp (Caroline Barrera), 37.

Goalies-saves: Lauren Jablonoski (Trees) 7, Molly Raferty (SGF) 10.

Corner kicks: Island Trees 3, South High 2.

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE 6,
GREENWICH 1

(at Niskayuna)

Hall of Fame Tournament

Allegany-Lim.;4;2 — 6

Greenwich;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Allegany-Limestone, Abbey Gardner. 2, Greenwich, Lauren Marci. 3, Allegany-Limestone, Abbey Gardner. 4, Allegany-Limestone, Alyssa Spring. 5, Allegany-Limestone, Alyssa Spring.

Second half: 6, Allegany-Limestone, Alyssa Spring. 7, Allegany-Limestone, Grace Decapua.

Goalies-saves: Emilty Giardini (Al) 5, Faith Hewitt (Gre) 10.

Corner kicks: Allegany-Limestone 6, Greenwich 4.

