QUEENSBURY 6,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;4;2 — 6
Broadalbin-Perth;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Sophia Keshmiri), 2:15. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 5:05. 3, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy, Sophia Keshmiri), 27:15. 4, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 36:00.
Second half: 5, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Kaileigh Hunt), 51:20. 6, B-P, Lauralie Grainer (Jackie Fisher), 62:13. 7, Queensbury, Sophia Kehsmiri (Brigid Duffy), 75:13.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 5, Caitlyn Palmateer (B-P) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 4, B-P 7.
Records: B-P (3-3, 6-3), Queensbury (6-0, 7-1).
Notes: It was Kaileigh Hunt's first varsity assist.
JOHNSTOWN 1, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstows;1;0 — 1
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnstown, Mari-Ahna Manchester (Ally Queeney), 29:30.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 10, Hope Buboltz (Jnt) 5.
Corner kicks: Jownstown 7, Glens Falls 2.
Notes: Mari-Ahna Manchester scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Both goalies played great games. Hope Buboltz made a great save in the final minutes of the game to guarantee the win for Johnstown.
SCOTIA 1, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;1;0 — 1
South Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Scotia, Megan Steele, 10:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Cam Verdi (Sco) 3, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 5, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 4.
Corner kicks: Scotia 22, South Glens Falls 4.
Records: South Glens Falls (2-3, 2-5), Scotia (7-0, 8-1).
