QUEENSBURY 6,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;4;2 — 6

Broadalbin-Perth;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Sophia Keshmiri), 2:15. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 5:05. 3, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy, Sophia Keshmiri), 27:15. 4, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 36:00.

Second half: 5, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Kaileigh Hunt), 51:20. 6, B-P, Lauralie Grainer (Jackie Fisher), 62:13. 7, Queensbury, Sophia Kehsmiri (Brigid Duffy), 75:13.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 5, Caitlyn Palmateer (B-P) 9.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 4, B-P 7.

Records: B-P (3-3, 6-3), Queensbury (6-0, 7-1).

Notes: It was Kaileigh Hunt's first varsity assist.

JOHNSTOWN 1, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstows;1;0 — 1

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Johnstown, Mari-Ahna Manchester (Ally Queeney), 29:30.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 10, Hope Buboltz (Jnt) 5.

Corner kicks: Jownstown 7, Glens Falls 2.

Notes: Mari-Ahna Manchester scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Both goalies played great games. Hope Buboltz made a great save in the final minutes of the game to guarantee the win for Johnstown.

SCOTIA 1, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;1;0 — 1

South Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Scotia, Megan Steele, 10:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Cam Verdi (Sco) 3, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 5, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 4.

Corner kicks: Scotia 22, South Glens Falls 4.

Records: South Glens Falls (2-3, 2-5), Scotia (7-0, 8-1).

