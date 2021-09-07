ROUNDUP: Spartans open with a win; Cards top Jags

BOYS SOCCER
QUEENSBURY 13, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 10 3 — 13
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Ian Rathbun), 10:44. 2, Queensbury, Luke Eichin (Gavin Kelly), 11:30. 3, Queensbury, Robert Lucero-Rodriguez (Steven Lange), 15:00. 4, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Ethan Moger), 16:00. 5, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun (Ethan Moger), 17:00. 6, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun, 20:00. 7, Queensbury, Ryan Brindle (Ethan Moger), 33:00. 8, Queensbury, Chris Coombes (Ryan Brindle), 35:00. 9, Queensbury, Robert Lucero-Rodreiguez (Chris Coombes, Steven Lange), 36:00. 10, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri, 38:00.
Second half: 11, Queensbury, Vinnie Maccharulo, 44:40. 12, Queensbury, Vinny Maccharulo, 54:20. 13, Queensbury, Christian garrelts (Ryan Brindle), 68:10.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 0, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Q) 2, Kaden Chittenden (Jnt) 14.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Johnstown 1.
Records: Johnstown (0-1, 1-1), Queensbury (1-0, 1-2).
SCOTIA 8, HUDSON FALLS 2
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 2 — 2
Scotia 5 3 — 8
First half: 1, Scotia, Matthew Schraa (Kofi Jack), 9:00. 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Matthew Schraa), 10:00. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Noah Murdock), 11:00. 4, Scotia, Saif Abuzahra (Matthew Schraa), 19:00. 5, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Noah Murdock), 27:00.
Second half: 6, Scotia, Timothy Graves (Matthew Schraa), 52:00. 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Connor Raven), 71:00. 8, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Brayden Becker), 75:00. 9, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Ryan LaPoint), 77:00. 10, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Sean Smith), 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 14, Zachary Place (Sco) 2.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 1, Scotia 6.
Records: Scotia (1-0-0, 1-1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1-0, 1-2-0).
Notes: Seven Scotia players tallied points toward the team’s win. Kofi Jack led Scotia scorers with four goals and an assist. Brayden Becker led Hudson Falls with a goal and assist, followed by Tyler Cook scoring the other HF goal. Joe Lapan has 14 saves on the day.
GLOVERSVILLE 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 0 1 — 1
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska (Kazuma Lomanto), 70:15.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 2, Griffin Brophy (Schy) 2.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 4, Schuylerville 3.
Records: Schuylerville (0-1, 1-1), Gloversville (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: The Gloversville goal came off a corner from Lomanto to Kluska.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2
(at Broadalin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
B-Perth 1 2 — 3
South High 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, B-P, Kody Rogers (Sam Rogers). 2, South High, Nate Marx (Xander Novack).
Second half: 3, South High, Gavin Parker (Xander Novack). 4, B-P, Sam Rogers (Kody Rogers). 5, B-P, Sam Rogers (Luke Barnhart).
Goalies-saves: Ian Schwartz (B-P) 5, Francis DeCrescenzo (SGF) 7.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 2, South High 0.
Records: South High (0-1-0), B-P (1-0-0).
FORT ANN 5, JOHNSBURG 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
Johnsburg 0 1 — 1
Fort Ann 4 1 — 5
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Riley Barnes (Tyler Winchell), 14. 2, Fort Ann, Will Anderson (Riley Barnes), 18. 3, Fort Ann, Will Anderson (Kaden Rouse), 20. 4, Fort Ann, Alejandro Stowhas, 29.
Second half: 5, Johnsburg, Yanden Cleveland, 48. 6, Fort Ann, Tyler Winchell (Dakota Winch), 75.
Goalies-saves: Dylan Brown (FA) , Angello (Jnb) .
Corner kicks: Johnsburg 2, Fort Ann 7.
Notes: Freshman Tyler Wichell notched his first varsity goal and assist.
HOOSICK FALLS 2,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
(at Gavin Park, Saratoga)
League: Wasaren League
Hooisick Falls 2 0 — 2
Spa Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Connor Jones, 22:00. 2, Hoosick Falls, Ramsay Webber (Brendan Grenoble), 31:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Matt Murphy (SCC) 7.
Corner kicks: Spa Catholic 2, Hoosick Falls 3.
SPA CATHOLIC 3, HEATLEY 0
(at Middleburgh)
League: Non-league
Heatley 0 0 — 0
Spa Catholic 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law, 25:00.
Second half: 2, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law, 50:00. 3, Spa Catholic, Hunter Fales (Matthew Murphy), 60:00.
Goalies-saves: Matthew Murphy (SCC) 5.