ROUNDUP: Spartans keep their season going

Ian Rathbun and Gavin Kelly scored as Queensbury kept its season going with a 2-0 shutout of Albany Academy in the quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Friday.

The second-seeded Spartans improved to 12-1-4 and move on to face third-seeded Averill Park in the Class A semifinals on Wednesday at Gloversville (5 p.m.). Averill Park defeated South Glens Falls in another quarterfinal on Friday.

The victory was the 350th for Queensbury coach Pete Crotty.

Kelly's pass into the box set up Rathbun's first goal for the Spartans in the 11th minute of play. Kelly made it a 2-0 game late in the first half, putting in a loose ball in front of the Academy goal.

Goalkeeper Jake Afsar-Keshmiri made four saves to backstop the shutout and Jack Grant played a strong game for QHS.

MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 1, FORT ANN 0: Sixth-seeded Mekeel Christian rode Eli Lilienthal's goal with 7:30 left in regulation of this Class D quarterfinal.

Justin Davidson finished with six saves for the shutout. Dylan Brown stopped four shots for Fort Ann.

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 8, ARGYLE 1: Second-seeded Loudonville Christian got three goals from Ben Hoffman and two from Esian Bodnaruk in a Class D quarterfinal victory.

Ben Cuthbert scored Argyle's only goal on a Carsen Bartow assist from a corner kick.

STILLWATER 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1: Evan Coe made 17 in goal as the Warriors beat fourth-seeded B-W on Thursday.

Tyrese Julien scored off a header in the second overtime to decide the game. Dylan Izzo had scored in the first half for Stillwater, also on a header off a corner kick.

Louis Lang set up Dante Corriveau for the lone goal for 15-1 Bolton-Warrensburg.