ROUNDUP: Spartans, Bulldogs post Foothills victories; Argyle blanks Hartford

LAKE GEORGE 2, NORTH WARREN 0

Notes: Lake George had its passing game going early, but couldn't penetrate a well-organized defense and the excellent play of Cougar keeper Wyatt Jennings. The Warriors were able to finally break through on a Poe Tutu corner kick that Sam Knauf one-time vollied into the top center of the net. Six minutes later, Knauf struck again to make it 2-0. LG goalkeeper Yogi Johnson later made a point-blank save on Cougar star Thomas Conway.