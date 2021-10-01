 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Spartans, Bulldogs post Foothills victories; Argyle blanks Hartford
QUEENSBURY 2, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth;0;1 — 1

Queensbury;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Vinnie Maccharulo), :45. 2, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Luke Eichin), 23:00.

Second half: 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Nick Bianco (Luke Barnhart), 40:34.

Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 5, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 6.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Broadalbin-Perth 1.

Records: Queensbury (6-2-1, 6-5-1), Broadalbin-Perth (7-2, 8-2).

Notes: Jake Afsar-Keshmiri knocked in two goals to lead the Spartans to a win, upping their record to 6-2-1 in Foothills play.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;0;1 — 1

South High;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Frank DeCrescenzo), 21:31.

Second half: 2, Scotia, Xavier Deluca, 32:26. 3, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 19:12. 4, South High, Xander Novack, 10:39. 5, South High, Caden French (Nate Marx), 7:12.

Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 2, Zachary Place (Sco) 7.

Corner kicks: South High 5, Scotia 2.

Records: South High (7-2, 7-3), Scotia (5-4, 5-5).

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam;0;0 — 0

Schuylerville;4;2 — 6

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Liam Armstrong), 8. 2, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell, 18. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 23. 4, Schuylerville, Chris Jones, 29.

Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Balasai Witt), 46. 6, Schuylerville, Chris Jones, 68.

Goalies-saves: Luca Quatrini (A) 8, Griffin Brophy (Schy) 3.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 7, Amsterdam 0.

Records: Schuylerville (7-2, 8-3), Amsterdam (1-4-1, 3-5-1).

ARGYLE 2, HARTFORD 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford;0;0 — 0

Argyle;0;2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Argyle, Connor Buck, 37:12. 2, Argyle, Cole Schilling (Victor Aguero), 17:17.

Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 4, Jared Montello (Arg) 4.

Corner kicks: Hartford 2, Argyle 3.

Notes: The Scots and the Tanagers played for the Jug under the lights Friday night in Argyle. Conner Buck netted a PK early in the second half to give the Scots the lead. The score remained 1-0 until the 17:17 mark of the second half, when Argyle's Victor Aguero lofted a ball that Cole Schilling headed into the net.

LAKE GEORGE 2, NORTH WARREN 0

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;0;0 — 0

Lake George;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 16:27. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 22:16.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Wyatt Jennings (NW) 14, Yogi Johnson (LG) 3.

Corner kicks: North Warren 0, Lake George 6.

Records: Lake George (8-0, 10-1).

Notes: Lake George had its passing game going early, but couldn't penetrate a well-organized defense and the excellent play of Cougar keeper Wyatt Jennings. The Warriors were able to finally break through on a Poe Tutu corner kick that Sam Knauf one-time vollied into the top center of the net. Six minutes later, Knauf struck again to make it 2-0. LG goalkeeper Yogi Johnson later made a point-blank save on Cougar star Thomas Conway.

FORT ANN 3, GRANVILLE 1

(at Fort Ann)

League: Adirondack League

Granville;1;0 — 1

Fort Ann;3;0 — 3

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Own Goal, 2. 2, Fort Ann, Will Anderson (Riley Barnes), 8. 3, Fort Ann, Will Anderson (Callon Sutliff), 15. 4, Granville, Connor Farrell (Nate Aldous).

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 8, Dylan Brown (FA) 3.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 8, Granville 2.

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 4,
KINGS SCHOOL 2

(at Newcomb)

League: Non-league

Schroon Lake-Newcomb;3;1 — 4

Kings School;0;2 — 2

First half: 1, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush, 21.53. 2, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Ethan Phillips (Logan Bush), 28.0. 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Isaiah Pelky), 21.51.

Second half: 4, Kings School, Logan Bevan (Conner Dolan), 11.39. 5, Kings School, Logan Bevin, 19.35. 6, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush, 21.46.

Goalies-saves: Wyatt Carniglia (SLN) 4, Marcus Armstrong (SLN) 0, Connor Dolan (Kings) 5.

Corner kicks: Schroon Lake-Newcomb 8, Kings Schools 2.

