ROUNDUP: Spartans beat Horses, stay unbeaten

QUEENSBURY 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 2
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;2 — 2
Queensbury;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 19:00.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 46:00. 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Victoria Piteri), 47:00. 4, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 67:00. 5, Schuylerville, Victoria Piteri (Sarah McMahon), 70:00. 6, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Brigid Duffy), 75:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 4, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Schuylerville 6.
Records: Queensbury (4-0-1, 5-1-2), Schuylerville (4-2, ).
Notes: Queensbury behind two goals and an assist from Bayley Duffy and a goal and an assist from Brigid Duffy. Schuylerville fought back from down 2-0 and 3-1 to make it a tough game. The Spartans are 4-0-1 in league play. Broadalbin-Perth is the only other unbeaten team (5-0-1).
SOUTH HIGH 10, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South High;4;6 — 10
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 6:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Jillian Wright, Rachel Jorgensen), 13:00. 3, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Callie Wright), 16:00. 4, South High, Rori Novack, 33:00.
Second half: 5, South High, Sydney Blake (Cheyanne Morrill), 9:00. 6, South High, Raven Zimmerman (Grace Hughes), 13:00. 7, South High, Rylee Moore (Grace Hughes), 15:00. 8, South High, Addisyn Buckley, 17:00. 9, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 23:00. 10, South High, Addisyn Buckley (Ashlyn Fish), 30:00.
Goalies-saves: Katie Mitchell (HuF) 17, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 2.
Corner kicks: South High 6, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-6, 0-6), South High (4-2, 4-5).
Notes: Addisyn Buckley, Rylee Moore and Sydney Blake all scored their first career varsity goal.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 7,
WHITEHALL 0
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;0;0 — 0
Bolton-Warrensburg;2;5 — 7
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Ella Moskov). 2, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Ila Hubert).
Second half: 3, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery. 4, Bw, Karla Sherman (Gabby Mowery). 5, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Skyler Scott). 6, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Ila Hubert). 7, Bolton-Warr., Elli York (Zailey Baker).
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosslin (White) 12, Hope Sherman (B-W) 2.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warr. 4, Whitehall 0.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (5-0, 7-0-1), Whitehall (2-3, 2-4).
Notes: Karla Sherman and Elli York scored their first career varsity goals.
CORINTH 7, GRANVILLE 2
(at Corinth, Thursday)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;3;4 — 7
Granville;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Corinth, Adrielle Lewis (Maddie DeLisle), 33:53. 2, Corinth, Emily Dingman (Adrielle Lewis), 9:24. 3, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Alyssa Crossman), 4:13. 4, Granville, Hannah Ingelston, 3:24.
Second half: 5, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman, 33:36. 6, Corinth, Mary Vanderheyden (Maddie Baldes), 29:00. 7, Granville, Laura Arnold, 28:00. 8, Corinth, Adrielle Lewis, 15:21. 9, Corinth, Adrielle Lewis, 9:20.
Goalies-saves: Kierra Rice (Gra) 7, Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 2.
Corner kicks: Corinth 7, Whitehall 0.
Records: Granville (1-4, 1-4), Corinth (4-1-1, 5-1-1).
Notes: Adrielle Lewis scored a hat trick and Emily Dingman, Idalia Willett, Mary Vanderheyden and Alyssa Crossman also scored as Corinth defeat Granville in an Adirondack League game. Laura Arnold had a beautiful free kick from 33 yards out to score for Granville in the second half.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 12,
NORTH WARREN 0
(at Bolton, Thursday)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;0;0 — 0
Bolton-Warrenburg;9;3 — 12
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Maddie Goodspeed). 2, Bolton-Warr., Maddie Goodspeed (Kara Bacon). 3, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Ella Moskov). 4, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Ila Hubert). 5, Bolton-Warr., Ella Moskov (Kara Bacon). 6, Bolton-Warr., Natalie Figueroa (Gabby Mowery). 8, Bolton-Warr., Megan Langworthy (Maddie Goodspeed). 9, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Skyler Scott).
Second half: 10, Bolton-Warr., Ila Hubert (Ella Moskov). 11, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Maddie Goodspeed). 12, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Zailey Baker).
Goalies-saves: North Warren (NW) 10, Hope Sherman (B-W) 1.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 10, North Warren 0.
Records: Bolton Warrenburg (4-0, 6-0-1), North Warren (1-4, 2-4).