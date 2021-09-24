ROUNDUP: Spartans beat Horses, stay unbeaten

QUEENSBURY 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 2

Notes: Queensbury behind two goals and an assist from Bayley Duffy and a goal and an assist from Brigid Duffy. Schuylerville fought back from down 2-0 and 3-1 to make it a tough game. The Spartans are 4-0-1 in league play. Broadalbin-Perth is the only other unbeaten team (5-0-1).