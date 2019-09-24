{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2

(at Saratoga Catholic)

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Leb. 1 1 — 2

Saratoga Catholic 2 1 — 3

First half: 1, Berlin, Dylan Lambert. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law.

Second half: 4, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 5.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

KEENE 9, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0

(at Long Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Keene 6 3 — 9

IL-LL 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Keene, Aidan Lopez (Pat Van Ness), 37:51. 2, Keene, Shervon Dick, 32:27. 3, Keene, Aidan Lopez (Shervon Dick), 30:15. 4, Keene, Aidan Lopez, 13:16. 5, Keene, Alp Tas, 12:22. 6, Keene, Hunter Bullsse, 6:18.

Second half: 7, Keene, Alp Tas, 39:57. 8, Keene, Alp Tas, 31:51. 9, Keene, Nevin Dockery, 14:30.

Goalies-saves: Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 15, Sebastian Smith (K) 1.

Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-5).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments