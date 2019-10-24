{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, HEATLY 1

(at Heatly)

Class: D Opening Round

Spa Catholic 1 2 — 3

Heatly 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Alexa Hercamp (Lauren Maher), 17. 2, Heatly, Heaven Carter, 30.

Second half: 3, Spa Catholic, Alexa Hercamp, 50. 4, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Alexa Hercamp), 70.

Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SC) 12, Lilly Maynard (H) 9.

Next up: Spa Catholic plays at top-seeded New Lebanon in a quarterfinal Monday, 3 p.m.

COHOES 2, GREENWICH 1, OT

(at Cohoes)

Class: B Opening Round

Greenwich 1 0 0 — 1

Cohoes 1 0 1 — 2

First half: 1, Cohoes, Caileigh Miron. 2, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Faith Ingber).

Second half: None.

Second Overtime: 3, Cohoes, Quincy Hytko.

Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (G) 9, Andraya Hunt (C) 8.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 2, Cohoes 2.

