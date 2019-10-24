SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, HEATLY 1
(at Heatly)
Class: D Opening Round
Spa Catholic 1 2 — 3
Heatly 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Alexa Hercamp (Lauren Maher), 17. 2, Heatly, Heaven Carter, 30.
Second half: 3, Spa Catholic, Alexa Hercamp, 50. 4, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Alexa Hercamp), 70.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SC) 12, Lilly Maynard (H) 9.
Next up: Spa Catholic plays at top-seeded New Lebanon in a quarterfinal Monday, 3 p.m.
COHOES 2, GREENWICH 1, OT
(at Cohoes)
Class: B Opening Round
Greenwich 1 0 0 — 1
Cohoes 1 0 1 — 2
First half: 1, Cohoes, Caileigh Miron. 2, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Faith Ingber).
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 3, Cohoes, Quincy Hytko.
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (G) 9, Andraya Hunt (C) 8.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 2, Cohoes 2.
